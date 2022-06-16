Ag In Focus: What's going on with ~2,000 dead cattle in Kansas...

Kansas farm families spent Father’s Day weekend in the combine, a wheat harvest tradition. Hot, dry, windy weather signaled the continued rapid progression of harvest across the state. Some south-central Kansas producers have sunny harvest results to share while empathizing with farmers elsewhere that did not catch the same beneficial rains throughout the growing season. No matter the final yield or the holiday, farm families are working together to maximize the 2022 Kansas wheat crop.
Riley County Republicans Saturday hosted two of three candidates to be the party’s nominee in the race for attorney general in a town hall forum and meet and greet in the Wareham Opera House. Former Kansas Sec. of State Kris Kobach and retired Asst. U.S. Attorney Tony Mattivi spoke...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Four Hutchinson firefighters along with Brush 71 are at the Black Hills Fire in southern Colorado. They arrived Sunday. The Black Hills Fire was estimated at 2,000 acres over the weekend. In 2021, Twelve Hutchinson Fire Fighters along with 1 Kansas Forest Employee worked 72 days...
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Veterinarians in southwest Kansas say there is a lot of misinformation circulating online in connection with thousands of sudden cattle deaths. Video of dead cattle has gained national attention along with confirmation that at least 2,000 cattle in southwest Kansas feed lots died from heat stress. The livestock experts say though the situation is rare, it isn’t unheard of and there is no big mystery or conspiracy. What happened can scientifically be explained.
Lawrence, KANSAS – According to the state officials, a combination of temperatures spiking in a short amount of time, high humidity, and little-to-no wind caused cattle losses last weekend. Governor Laura Kelly released the following statement:. “I have directed state agencies to do everything in their power to help...
HASKELL COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - "It rained finally on June 6th and 8th, and we were so excited to have the moisture. Little did we know, it was going to backfire majorly on us," said Trista Brown Priest. The humidity from that rain at Priest's feedlot Cattle Empire in southwest...
GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A story we first brought you Wednesday showing images of thousands of dead cattle in southwest Kansas has raised a lot of questions and speculation about what happened. "If that happens to you or to your place, you know, it's devastating to go out there...
MONTGOMERY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has celebrated new beginnings and the state’s economy with a tour of several locally-owned businesses in Southeast Kansas. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Friday, June 17, she celebrated new beginnings for rural economic development during a several-stop tour to Southeast Kansas.
A high number of cattle have died in Southwestern Kansas. There has been no confirmation on the exact number of cattle that died. Kansas Livestock Association Vice President of Communications Scarlett Hagins says this is the result of the region seeing a significant increase in temperatures in a short amount of time.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A series of medication tablets have been recalled from Kansas stores and homes for poisoning risk to children. According to a recall alert from Kroger, several medication products have been recalled because they do not have a child-resistant closure and they do not have the words, “THIS PACKAGE FOR HOUSEHOLDS WITHOUT YOUNG […]
TOPEKA, Kansas — A foster care program designed to support adoptive families may actually discourage adoption. Tina Miller knows this all too well. Miller wanted to adopt foster child Aaron Carter, who was non-verbal and autistic. Foster parents are paid a daily rate to take care of foster children. For the Millers, that came out to around $3,800 a month, and despite that, they paid an additional $500 to $1,300 a month to look after Aaron. He could never be left alone.
The Black Hills wildfire, burning in Model, has grown to approximately 1,608 acres, according to the most recent estimate by the Otero County Sheriff's Office.
The fire first sparked at the Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site, a U.S. Army facility, on Friday at around 6 PM. Today, officials announced that they believe the blaze was caused by a lightening strike.
As of 2:40 PM on Sunday, the fire was 0 percent contained, and is located around seven miles from Otero County.
Some of the most up-to-date information about the Black Hills Fire can be found on the Otero County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(Fargo, ND) -- Two Detroit men are facing sentencing after being found guilty of involvement in a drug trafficking organization that targeted three North Dakota reservations. Baquan Sledge and Darius Sledge are known by various aliases and were both convicted on continuing criminal enterprise, several counts of drug possession and distribution, and maintaining a drug-involved premises.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The State of Kansas is holding a virtual job fair on Wednesday, June 22. The KansasWorks Virtual Job Fair will focus on job openings in 98 state agencies. There are currently 863 job openings, including full-time and part-time employment. There are also some internships. The virtual fair will take place from […]
As a Johnson County commissioner in 2020, Mike Brown welcomed the "nice surprise" of Mark Zuckerberg's cash to support the expansion of advance voting. Brown, who has embraced Donald Trump's Big Lie of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election, is seeking the GOP nomination for secretary of state. And he now opposes the use of grants funded by the Facebook magnate and promises to ban ballot drop boxes on his first day in office. His campaign launched a far-right attack on Republican Secretary of State Scott Schwab, who is seeking reelection as the state's top election official.
(St. Paul, MN) -- Four Minnesota cities are getting funding for independent investigations of their drinking water supplies. The funding comes after a lawsuit by a former state employee and a resulting audit raised concerns about petroleum spill cleanup. The Legislature allocated 200-thousand dollars to the city of Paynesville, which is hiring a firm and working with the cities of Alexandria, Blaine, and Foley to test sites of four known petroleum leaks. The tests will determine if the cities need to dig up and remove contaminated soil.
Comments / 0