13 Things Henning Founder and Model Lauren Chan Would Buy Again

Floral perfumes have long been synonymous with femininity. Youthful, romantic and brimming with optimism, the scent of fresh summer stems is forever a mood-booster. While the likes of rose and jasmine have always been popular in the fragrance world, today we’re seeing a resurgence in a host of less-prevalent petals. This season, iconic perfumer Jo Malone is excited by the return of white florals, which offer a sultrier, more sensual scent. “The more traditional florals, like gardenia and tuberose, are coming back but with a twist,” she says. Along with the classic jasmine (and Malone’s personal favourite, orange blossom), these white flowers are known for their “heady and pure” trail, often playing the starring role in an evening-ready floral scent.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 8 HOURS AGO