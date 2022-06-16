ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 Things Henning Founder and Model Lauren Chan Would Buy Again

By Halie LeSavage
Harper's Bazaar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeed some shopping inspiration? In Lucky 13, fashion tastemakers share the 13 items they love so much, they'd hit "Add to Cart" twice. To know Lauren Chan is to be perpetually inspired. I can speak from experience—she was one of my first bosses. As a model, Chan has walked NYFW runways...

Harper's Bazaar

Duchess Meghan Wears Denim on Denim to Watch Prince Harry's Polo Match

Duchess Meghan gave a masterclass in pairing different shades of denim. The Duchess of Sussex was spotted cheering on Prince Harry at the royal's latest polo match yesterday, at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. To watch the match, Meghan donned a casual summer outfit, consisting of a short-sleeve denim button-up and loose shorts in a slightly darker shade of the fabric.
Harper's Bazaar

The floral perfumes to know now

Floral perfumes have long been synonymous with femininity. Youthful, romantic and brimming with optimism, the scent of fresh summer stems is forever a mood-booster. While the likes of rose and jasmine have always been popular in the fragrance world, today we’re seeing a resurgence in a host of less-prevalent petals. This season, iconic perfumer Jo Malone is excited by the return of white florals, which offer a sultrier, more sensual scent. “The more traditional florals, like gardenia and tuberose, are coming back but with a twist,” she says. Along with the classic jasmine (and Malone’s personal favourite, orange blossom), these white flowers are known for their “heady and pure” trail, often playing the starring role in an evening-ready floral scent.
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Looks Rich in a Money-Print Top and Biker Shorts

Dua Lipa's latest night out look is all about the Benjamins. The "Sweetest Pie" singer was spotted out in her native London last night, adding another mark to the list of reasons why she's become a bonafide street-style star. The pop star wore a nod to the wealth she's been raking in on her recent European tour, donning a long-sleeved crop top and biker short set, which were semi-sheer and decorated with the print and lettering from an American hundred-dollar bill.
Harper's Bazaar

Regé-Jean Page Is the New Face of Armani Code Parfum

Regé-Jean Page is in a pretty nice place right now. The former Bridgerton star is keeping busy—not only by starring alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas in The Gray Man, a new thriller out on July 15, but also as the new face of Armani Code Parfum.
