ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 panel calls Ginni Thomas to testify

By Kyle Cheney and Nicholas Wu
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sxa9L_0gCsNLvN00
Reps. Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney preside over a hearing on the Jan. 6 investigation. | Win McNamee/Getty Images

Updated: 06/16/2022 04:55 PM EDT

The Jan. 6 committee has invited Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, to testify about her connections to Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the election, panel chair Rep. Bennie Thompson told reporters Thursday.

“We have sent Ms. Thomas a letter asking [her] to come and talk to the committee,” Thompson (D-Miss.) said.

Thompson’s comments come after he and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) agreed Thursday that the committee needed to delve into Thomas’ role. Thompson’s remarks and Cheney’s agreement — confirmed to POLITICO by an aide — coincided with news reports suggesting Thomas, who is known as Ginni, had been in touch with at least one key architect of Trump’s bid to cling to power: Attorney John Eastman.

The emails might come up “at some point” in their hearings, Thompson said earlier Thursday, though they were still in the “discovery phase.”

Thomas told the conservative-leaning Daily Caller later Thursday she was open to testifying.

“I can’t wait to clear up misconceptions. I look forward to talking to them,” she said.



The Washington Post and New York Times both reported late Wednesday that Thomas and Eastman had exchanged emails, though the timing of their conversations remains unclear, per the outlets. The Times also reported that Eastman had expressed, in an email with another Trump campaign attorney, insight into internal Supreme Court discussions related to the election results. The court, he said, according to the Times, was engaged in a “heated” debate about whether to take up election-related lawsuits on the eve of Jan. 6.

Eastman said in a statement that he did not discuss matters before the Supreme Court with Ginni Thomas or her husband.

"Whether or not those news accounts were true, I can categorically confirm that at no time did I discuss with Mrs. Thomas or Justice Thomas any matters pending or likely to come before the Court," he said on the Substack email platform. The emails with Ginni Thomas, Eastman added, were related to an invitation to "give an update about election litigation to a group she met with periodically."



The committee has faced questions about Ginni Thomas since March, when the Washington Post and CBS published text messages she exchanged with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the weeks after Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election. Thomas, who appeared to espouse unfounded conspiracy theories about the results, pushed Meadows to continue fighting to reverse the outcome and indicated she had been in touch with others in Trump’s orbit.

Those texts immediately raised questions about whether Thomas had also talked to Eastman, who clerked for her husband in the 1990s. In deposition testimony from Greg Jacob, a top aide to former Vice President Mike Pence, the select committee learned that Eastman had expressed confidence that Justice Thomas would support a fringe theory that Pence could single-handedly prevent Joe Biden’s election.

Jacob told the select committee that when Eastman pushed that idea, Jacob replied, “If this case got to the Supreme Court, we’d lose 9-0, wouldn’t we, if we actually took your position and it got up there?”



Eastman said he actually believed the court would vote 7-2, Jacob recalled.

“And I said, ‘Who are the two?’ And he said, ‘Well, I think maybe Clarence Thomas.’ And I said, ‘Really? Clarence Thomas?’ And so we went through a few Thomas opinions and, finally, he acknowledged, ‘yeah, all right, it would be 9-0.’”

Eastman has declined to say whether his initial instinct about Thomas’ support was based on contacts with either Ginni Thomas or the justice himself. When the select committee asked Eastman last year about his conversation with Jacob, Eastman invoked his right to not self-incriminate, as he did more than 100 times in his deposition with the panel.

Comments / 359

Ultimate one ⚓
4d ago

Well it would be interesting if Ginni did accept the committees invitation. But who knows, she could easily just say no also. We know what she did, emails don't lie. She tried to get 29 Arizona law makers to try and overturn the election results. And her husband Clarence, needs to resign immediately, if he has a shred of dignity left.

Reply(26)
147
wayne stewart
4d ago

well here is proof that she leaked supreme court information. why aren't republicans on here screaming for her arrest. all of a sudden they don't want the leaker to be punished

Reply(23)
137
Patrick Wall
4d ago

Yes absolutely call her to make sure that her statements are all under oath and see how much she pressured her husband to decide on the election.

Reply(10)
77
Related
Slate

Clarence and Ginni Thomas Are Telling Us Exactly How the 2024 Coup Will Go Down

On Friday, the Washington Post broke the news that Ginni Thomas sent emails to Arizona elections officials asking them to set aside the will of the voters and submit a slate of fake electors who would support Donald Trump, even after he demonstrably lost the 2020 presidential election. The news barely caused a ripple because there is seemingly nothing to be done about Justice Clarence Thomas’ refusal to recuse in cases that materially affect his spouse, even as he has already decided several matters surrounding the 2020 election … and also because that same spouse had written far more inflammatory, QAnon-style texts to Trump’s chief of staff urging him to set aside the 2020 contest, and nothing was done about that either.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Why Trump must have hated Michael Luttig's Jan. 6 testimony

Michael Luttig, one of the star witnesses in Thursday’s Jan. hearing, likely drove Trump up a wall this afternoon. Luttig is the staunchly conservative former federal judge who reportedly advised Vice President Mike Pence and his staff that, contrary to Trump’s claims, Pence had no authority to block Congress from certifying Trump’s 2020 election loss.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Virginia Thomas
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ginni#The Washington Post#New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Colbert Embarrasses Fox News for Skipping Jan. 6 Hearing

Stephen Colbert is going all-in for this Thursday night’s primetime Jan. 6 committee hearing with a live edition of The Late Show after the proceedings wrap up, as he announced during Tuesday’s monologue. “It’s going to be a historic evening,” the host predicted before revealing his big plans...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Adam Schiff says it's 'puzzling' and 'deeply troubling' that the DOJ did not prosecute Meadows and Scavino

Meadows and Scavino refused to cooperate with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.Rep. Adam Schiff said the DOJ's decision could set a dangerous precedent. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said it was "deeply troubling" that the Department of Justice refused to prosecute former President Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
226K+
Followers
13K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy