MLB

Nationals GM made Luis Garcia the starting shortstop

By TC Zencka
 4 days ago
Washington Nationals shortstop Luis Garcia (2) has a permanent starting position on the team. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

With veteran Alcides Escobar sidelined with a hamstring strain, the Nationals had little choice but to turn to Luis Garcia, a former top prospect who came into the year sporting a 79 wRC+ through 386 career plate appearances. Despite a host of veteran signings that seemed to block Garcia from regular playing time, his time has come. Manager Dave Martinez has made clear that Garcia is his starting shortstop from here on out, per Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post. Since taking over, Garcia has hit .352/.368/.519 over 57 plate appearances. That is obviously above and beyond what the Nats can expect from Garcia, but even developing into an average regular would be a boon for a Nats team with few offensive building blocks beyond Juan Soto and Keibert Ruiz. Elsewhere around the National League…

  • The Diamondbacks don’t yet know what their approach will be when it comes to the trade deadline, per MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert. GM Mike Hazen wants to see a little more from his club, who at 30-35 sits 6.5 games out of a wild card spot. It does not sound like the Diamondbacks are willing to move any heralded prospects, no matter how the next few weeks go, but if they remain in the race, Hazen could augment his current roster around the periphery, certainly when it comes to pitching, Gilbert notes.
  • Cubs prospect Caleb Kilian is going to be in the rotation for the foreseeable future, and while that’s certainly their long-term hope for him, right now it’s more about need than performance, per The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney. With Wade Miley, Marcus Stroman, Adbert Alzolay, and Drew Smyly all on the injured list, the Cubs are going to let Killian earn his keep in the rotation, at least for a while.
  • As for Stroman, he played catch today for the first time since going on the shelf, per Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times (via Twitter). That puts Stroman still aways from a return. No timetable has been put on his official return schedule.

Comments / 0

MLB suspends Hector Neris, Dusty Baker

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday evening that Astros reliever Héctor Neris has been suspended four games “for intentionally throwing at Eugenio Suárez of the Mariners in the area of the head while warnings were in place.” He was also fined an undisclosed amount. Neris is appealing the ban, reports Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. He’ll remain on the active roster while the appeal runs its course.
SEATTLE, WA
Brewers designate Lorenzo Cain for assignment

The Brewers have designated Lorenzo Cain for assignment. The move comes on the same day that he reached 10 years of MLB service time. Cain and the club came to a “mutual decision” about the roster move, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Jonathan Davis was selected from Triple-A to take his roster spot, per the team.
MILWAUKEE, WI
White Sox designate 1B Yermin Mercedes for assignment

The White Sox announced a series of roster moves today, selecting the contract of catcher Seby Zavala and designating first baseman Yermin Mercedes for assignment. They also recalled lefty Tanner Banks. To make room on the active roster for Zavala and Banks, lefty Aaron Bummer was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to June 9, due to a lat strain, while righty Davis Martin was optioned to Triple-A.
CHICAGO, IL
Angels pitcher blames MLB for scary Justin Upton HBP

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Michael Lorenzen blamed Major League Baseball for a scary moment in Friday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. Mariners outfielder Justin Upton was hit in the head by a Lorenzen fastball in the fifth inning of Friday’s game. Upton left the contest, though he was cleared from concussion protocols following the game.
SEATTLE, WA
Nationals manager Dave Martinez ejected after awful obstruction call

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected from Friday night’s 8-7 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of a doubleheader after arguing a bad call. The Phillies were batting with the game tied 6-6 in the top of the 10th. They had runners on second and third with one out. J.T. Realmuto hit a soft liner up the middle. Nats shortstop Luis Garcia was going after the ball but made contact with baserunner Rhys Hoskins and fell down.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reds activate Jonathan India, Mike Moustakas

The Reds reinstated infielders Jonathan India and Mike Moustakas from the injured list and recalled southpaw Reiver Sanmartin before tonight’s game against the Diamondbacks. Corner outfielder Aristides Aquino is headed to the 10-day injured list due to a left calf strain, while infielders Colin Moran and Alejo López have been optioned to Triple-A Louisville.
CINCINNATI, OH
White Sox sign Dan Winkler to minor league deal

The White Sox have signed reliever Dan Winkler to a minor league contract, according to an announcement from their Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte. He’ll step onto the Knights’ active roster in hopes of earning his way to the big leagues. Winkler opted out of a minor league deal...
CHICAGO, IL
Angels option OF Jo Adell, LHP Jhonathan Diaz

The Los Angeles Angels have made five roster moves, including optioning outfielder Jo Adell and left-hander Jhonathan Diaz to Triple-A. Infielder Luis Rengifo returns from the paternity list, while the Angels also selected the contract of right-hander Davis Daniel. To create room for Daniel on the 40-man roster, Los Angeles designated outfielder Dillon Thomas for assignment.
ANAHEIM, CA
Brewers claim RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez off waivers

The Brewers claimed right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez off waivers from the Twins, per a club announcement. Right-hander Freddy Peralta was transferred from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster. Minnesota selected Gonzalez’s contract for a spot start and subsequently designated him for assignment over the weekend. He also was up for a start as a COVID-related replacement when the Twins were in Toronto.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Twins release former first-round pick Derek Fisher

The Twins released outfielder Derek Fisher from their Triple-A affiliate over the weekend, per the transactions log at MiLB.com. The former Astros, Jays and Brewers outfielder inked a minor league deal with Minnesota over the winter. Once regarded as one of the game’s top outfield prospects, Fisher has managed just...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Widely-panned move to walk Trea Turner won't threaten La Russa's job security

The White Sox shocked most onlookers when they hired Tony La Russa as manager over the 2020-21 offseason, bringing aboard the three-time World Series champion a decade after the end of his previous managerial stint in St. Louis. Chicago didn’t announce specific terms of La Russa’s contract at the time, calling it only a “multi-year deal.” Jon Heyman of the New York Post added some specifics this week, reporting that the 77-year-old is under contract for 2023 and makes $3.75M in annual salary.
CHICAGO, IL
Pirates promote IF prospect Liover Peguero

The Pirates have called up infielder Liover Peguero up from Double-A to the active roster, per a team announcement. Tucupita Marcano was placed on the COVID-related injured list, in the corresponding move. The somewhat unexpected promotion may be simply a late reaction to Marcano’s absence, as noted by Kevin Gorman...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Padres' Manny Machado diagnosed with ankle sprain

Padres’ third baseman Manny Machado was removed from Sunday's game after suffering an injury. In attempting to beat out a play at first, Machado landed awkwardly on the bag and immediately collapsed in pain, eventually requiring help to depart the field of play. Despite appearing to be quite a gruesome occurrence on video replays, the Padres announced that X-rays came back negative, announcing the injury as a left ankle sprain.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Padres select righty Kyle Tyler

The Padres selected the contract of right-hander Kyle Tyler prior to Sunday's game with the Rockies. Righty Reiss Knehr was optioned to Triple-A El Paso in the corresponding move. Tyler has become a familiar name on MLBTR’s pages in recent weeks, as he has been designated for assignment five times...
SAN DIEGO, CA
