Auburn offers 2023 receiver out of California

By River Wells
 4 days ago
The Tigers are taking another shot at improving their wideout corps after offering a four-star receiver out of the Golden State on Wednesday.

Malachi Riley, who hails from Corona, California, announced on Twitter that he’d been given an offer by the team. Although Riley was dubbed a three-star by 247Sports, their composite rating has him at four stars and the 46th best wideout in the 2023 class.

Riley is far from the only receiver that Bryan Harsin and his staff have been courting over this recruiting cycle. Riley is the 29th wideout the Tigers have offered according to On3, and the pursuit for another player at that position may stem from the uncertainty Auburn is feeling from its relatively young and unproven corps at the moment. After some notable transfers to the Plains, that could be set to change, but it makes sense that Auburn would still be preparing for the future when it comes to such an important position.

Riley currently has no Crystal Ball attached to him at 247Sports, but he has yet to take any visits of pick any favorites in his recruiting process thus far. Both USC and UCLA have offered him, though, and those two Californian teams should make for some tough competition.

