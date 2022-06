U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently was in New Jersey to talk about President Joe Biden’s administration’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill. He talked about the need for “human capital” and called for a qualified, skilled workforce to meet the demands of modernizing New Jersey’s roads and bridges. The Associated Builders and Contractors of New Jersey echo Buttigieg’s call and are prioritizing workforce development as our top issue for 2022.

CONSTRUCTION ・ 4 HOURS AGO