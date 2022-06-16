ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, MS

Lee County roadblock leads to felony drug charge

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago
TUPELO • A Sunday safety checkpoint in Lee County led to the arrest of a Shannon man on drug and possibly weapons charges.

During the interaction with Jason White, 21, of Shannon, deputies discovered a felony amount of marijuana and a stolen pistol in his possession. He was charged with possession of a Schedule I drug and carried to the Lee County Adult Jail.

After his initial court appearance, White was released on a $3,500 bond. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the possession of a stolen firearm charge will likely be presented when the case goes before a grand jury.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
