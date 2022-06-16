Arlington Music Hall Hosts “United for Uvalde” Concert Thursday Night to Raise Money for Victim’s Families

Uvalde (WBAP/KLIF) – The chairman of a special state House committee taking testimony on the Uvalde school shooting says it’s uncertain whether city police officials will testify voluntarily before the committee. Other than being allowed to witness opening and closing statements during the committee’s hearing in Uvalde, the public has been blocked from witnessing the proceedings. Committee Chairman Dustin Burrows says Uvalde school district officials were forthcoming and transparent in their testimony during the first day of hearings. However, Burrows also says “There is a question mark” about whether the Uvalde Police Department will testify voluntarily, or not. Uvalde law enforcement officials have so far declined to offer any details about the events of May 24, citing ongoing investigations.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO