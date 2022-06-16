ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Arlington Music Hall Hosts “United for Uvalde” Concert Thursday Night to Raise Money for Victim’s Families

wbap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON(WBAP/KLIF News ) – Nine Texas country artists will perform at the Arlington Music Hall Thursday night to benefit the families of the victims of the Uvalde mass shooting. Scott Bragg is the general manager of the venue...

www.wbap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

McDonald’s restaurants across Texas to host Uvalde Fund June 23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Across the state of Texas, McDonald’s restaurants are going to be helping Uvalde families through the tragedy. Participating restaurants from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 23 will donate 10% of sales to the Uvalde Fund at the at Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Antonio, Texas and the Robb School Memorial Fund.
UVALDE, TX
KWTX

Cross still stands following church fire in North Texas

BRIDGEPORT, Texas (KWTX) - A cross is left standing following a fire at a church in North Texas. Firefighters in Wise County responded to a structure fire June 17 at the Balsora Baptist Church in the 108 block of Country Road 3623 in Bridgeport. According to the Boonsville-Balsora Volunteer Fire...
BRIDGEPORT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Uvalde, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Entertainment
Uvalde, TX
Entertainment
Arlington, TX
Entertainment
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Arlington, TX
Society
Essence

A Texas Teen Recreated Michael Jackson’s 1984 Grammys Look For Prom

The dress was custom designed by a brand known for creating glamorous gowns in the Dallas area. A local Texas teen absolutely slayed her prom look this year!. Dallas fashionista Gabby Matsuoka honored one of her favorite artists, Michael Jackson, for the big high school dance. In photos, she’s seen posing in a sparkling navy blue gown with gold accents and fringe shoulder pads, which looked almost identical to Jackson’s iconic blue and gold blazer he wore to the 1984 Grammy Awards.
DALLAS, TX
Austin 360

Is Joe Jonas Texan enough to star in new 'Don't mess with Texas' anti-littering ads? TxDOT thinks so

Clad in a cowboy hat, spurs and fringe, singer Joe Jonas taps into his Dallas roots in the new ad for the "Don’t mess with Texas" anti-littering campaign. Jonas, an actor, songwriter and former boy band member, is the newest celebrity face for the Texas Department of Transportation's anti-littering campaign that has been around for more than 35 years. As a spokesperson, the Jonas brother will appear in TV and radio public service ads starting in June. TxDOT announced the collaboration Monday on Twitter.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tanner Sparks
Person
Randy Brown
wbap.com

Ernie Brown: One Flight Attendant Says Migrants Might Get You Sick!

While Ernie was talking to an investigative reporter regarding the government using taxpayer funds to charter flights for illegal migrants, one flight attendant, Tracy from Decatur, thought: forget charter flights! Migrants are being flown on commercial flights! And they’re not being screen or vetted for COVID and getting flight crews sick! What happens to flight attendants who get COVID from these migrants? The answer may surprise you! Tracy tells you her story on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
DECATUR, TX
CBS DFW

Search continues for missing man after boat overturns on Lake Lavon

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The search continues for a man still missing after a boat overturned on Lake Lavon yesterday evening. Two of the missing occupants were found deceased earlier today. Only one appears to have survived. The Collin County Sheriff's Office said that on Saturday, June 18, 2022, deputies responded to a boater in distress near Brockdale Park on Lake Lavon.At about 8:45 p.m., a strong storm crossed the lake and caused a small boat occupied by four men to overturn.One of the occupants was able to hold onto a tree and call 911. Game Wardens on...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Concert#Wbap Klif News#The Arlington Music Hall#North Texans
wbap.com

Uvalde School Massacre Committee May Not Hear From Police

Uvalde (WBAP/KLIF) – The chairman of a special state House committee taking testimony on the Uvalde school shooting says it’s uncertain whether city police officials will testify voluntarily before the committee. Other than being allowed to witness opening and closing statements during the committee’s hearing in Uvalde, the public has been blocked from witnessing the proceedings. Committee Chairman Dustin Burrows says Uvalde school district officials were forthcoming and transparent in their testimony during the first day of hearings. However, Burrows also says “There is a question mark” about whether the Uvalde Police Department will testify voluntarily, or not. Uvalde law enforcement officials have so far declined to offer any details about the events of May 24, citing ongoing investigations.
UVALDE, TX
WFAA

Zac Efron to star in Von Erich Family biopic

LOS ANGELES — For decades, thousands of wrestling fans around North Texas would pack the Dallas Sportatorium to watch the Von Erich family fight off opponents from all over the country like the Fabulous Freebirds. This beloved family didn't have a happy ending, however. The promoter of World Class...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
wbap.com

Fort Worth Police Officer Injured By Drunk Driving Suspect

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – A Fort Worth Police officer was injured Friday night when his patrol car was rammed from behind while he was helping a stranded driver on the Lake Worth Bridge. The stranded motorist was blocking the #1 lane of southbound Northwest Loop 820. The Fort Worth officer was in his car behind the stalled vehicle with the emergency lights on when he was hit from behind by a speeding pickup truck. The patrol car was shoved across four lanes of traffic until it slammed into the concrete barrier facing northbound into southbound traffic. The Fort Worth officer was taken to a downtown hospital. The driver of the pickup was arrested for drunk driving.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy