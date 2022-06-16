Chicken Koop confirms Downey restaurant opening later this year

Philippe The Original is one of the most beloved and oldest restaurants found in Los Angeles. The restaurant was first established in 1908 by a French immigrant, Philippe Mathieu, who was known for his famous sandwiches. However, the real story of Philippe’s begins in 1918 when a total happy accident occurred. It is said that one fine day an officer walked in and asked for a sandwich. While making the sandwich, Mathieu accidentally dropped the French bread into the flavorful meat juices found in the oven. Despite this mistake, the officer accepted the sandwich with no issue and went on his way. The very next day the officer returned with friends requesting the exact same dipped sandwich. It was a serendipitous moment that would change the legacy of Phlippe’s forever, and as they put it, “The rest is history.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO