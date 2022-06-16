ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

Chicken Koop confirms Downey restaurant opening later this year

By Vincent Medina
thedowneypatriot.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOWNEY — The LA County restaurant chain, The Chicken Koop, plans to open their fifth location, in Downey, later this year at 10000 Paramount Blvd. Owners Misheal Leblanc and Jason Moreno opened their Whittier location in 2016 after getting married and leaving the real estate business. “I grew...

www.thedowneypatriot.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

La Habra: Best Places to visit La Habra, CA

La Habra, a small city with 61,000 residents, is located in Orange County. It is a quiet community, but it offers all the services and amenities of a major city. Its central location makes it easy to access Anaheim, a major city located only eight miles away. Only an hour...
LA HABRA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Juneteenth is Here, Here Are Some Black-Owned Restaurants in LA

From sweet lattes to mouth watering sliders here are some Black owned restaurants to support this Juneteenth and every other day around LA. Serves coffee, specialty lattes, tea and various food items. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Address: 170 North La Brea Avenue Inglewood, CA, 90301. Sip...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

3rd annual LA Juneteenth Parade underway in Inglewood

A parade in Inglewood, a classic music and dance festival in the Crenshaw district, a celebration in Culver City and concert at the Hollywood Bowl will be held Sunday to mark Juneteenth, the federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The third annual Juneteenth Drive-Thru...
INGLEWOOD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whittier, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Restaurants
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Downey, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Whittier, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles County, CA
Food & Drinks
foxla.com

Dozens of fights at LAX canceled on Father's Day

LOS ANGELES - A nationwide wave of flight cancellations this weekend has had an effect at Southland airports, with 40 scrapped flights reported Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport. The tracking site FlightAware.com also listed 153 flight delays at LAX. John Wayne Airport in Orange County had five flight cancellations...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

This L.A. Restaurant Has Been Serving French-Dipped Sandwiches For Over 100 Years

Philippe The Original is one of the most beloved and oldest restaurants found in Los Angeles. The restaurant was first established in 1908 by a French immigrant, Philippe Mathieu, who was known for his famous sandwiches. However, the real story of Philippe’s begins in 1918 when a total happy accident occurred. It is said that one fine day an officer walked in and asked for a sandwich. While making the sandwich, Mathieu accidentally dropped the French bread into the flavorful meat juices found in the oven. Despite this mistake, the officer accepted the sandwich with no issue and went on his way. The very next day the officer returned with friends requesting the exact same dipped sandwich. It was a serendipitous moment that would change the legacy of Phlippe’s forever, and as they put it, “The rest is history.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Restaurant Chains#White Rice#Food Drink#Paramount Blvd#French Canadian#Mexican
longbeachlocalnews.com

Long Beach Opening New Aquatic Playground this Summer

The City of Long Beach is inviting the public to the grand opening of its newest beach attraction, an inflatable aquatic playground known as the “Wibit.” The celebration will take place in the sand at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Alamitos Beach, south of Ocean Boulevard and east of Shoreline Drive, between Fifth and Sixth places.
Thrillist

A Stunning New Steakhouse and Celeb Hot Spot Opens on Melrose Place

It’s not easy to predict the popularity of high-end restaurants; the whims of the celebrity and disposable-income set in LA change like the weather in other parts of the world. But sometimes, you can just tell when a place is going to draw a huge crowd. Catch Steak LA, a lavish new temple of beef that’s an offshoot of the mega-popular Catch, has only been open for a short while, but it’s already clear that it’s a premier place to see and be seen.
LOUISIANA STATE
foxla.com

El Monte closing city buildings Monday to mourn fallen officers

EL MONTE, Calif. - El Monte's City Hall and all city facilities will close to the public Monday to allow employees to mourn the loss of two police officers who were killed in the line of duty last week. Corporal Michael Paredes, 42, and Officer Joseph Santana, 31, were fatally...
EL MONTE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Boyle Heights Beat

In Boyle Heights, they call it Orgullo￼

For a minute early Saturday morning, it looked like Boyle Heights’ first ever Pride parade was not going to happen. Check-in for marching organizations was at 9 am and organizers had paid for a city permit, to close off a segment of First Street from Boyle to Soto, but as floats and people arrived, event organizers realized the street was not closed off.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Irwindale: Best Places to visit in Irwindale, CA

Although Irwindale is not as well-known as other areas in California, it offers many activities for those who enjoy the outdoors. Irwindale was established in 1860. It is well-known for its small town feel but close proximity to major cities. Gregorio Fraijo, Fecundo and Fecundo were the first settlers to establish Irwindale.
IRWINDALE, CA
LATACO

‘La Raza Likes to Dance:’ Remembering When Underground Disco Parties Exploded In L.A.’s Eastside In the 70s

On weekend nights in the late 1970s, Al Guerrero and his friends regularly drove around East L.A. looking for the clues that meant they were about to find a party. They’d cruise up and down Whittier Boulevard, 3rd Street, or Beverly Boulevard, straining their necks to find lines of parked cars, dolled-up teenagers, or the thump thump thump of electronic bass synced to strobe lights.
MONTEBELLO, CA
foxla.com

Juneteenth: Where to celebrate in Southern California

LOS ANGELES - From special movie screenings to concerts to job fairs, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Juneteenth across Southern California. President Joe Biden officially recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021. The holiday, officially called Juneteenth National Independence Day, falls on June 19 each year to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Hundreds gather at series of street takeovers overnight in Compton

Despite community outrage and attempts by law enforcement to curb such gatherings, hundreds of spectators and participants flooded Southland streets for yet another series of street takeovers Sunday evening. Dangerous driving stunts, laser pointers and fireworks were amongst the usual antics performed by those in attendance, as they overtook intersections at several locations, including: W. Imperial Highway and S. Western Avenue, Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street and W. Alondra Boulevard and Central Avenue in Compton. Footage from the scene of the Compton street takeover shows cars coming dangerously close to onlookers as they performed doughnuts around the intersection, with people hanging...
COMPTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy