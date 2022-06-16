ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Man arrested for allegedly killing teen coworker who rejected him in Colorado

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ek9ua_0gCsInce00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his teen coworker who rejected him in Colorado.

Colorado Springs Police Department told KXRM that Riley Whitelaw, 17, was was found dead in the Walgreens on Saturday. KXRM said she was found unresponsive by her manager, Justin Zunino, who called 911 just before 7 p.m.

Officers arrived on the scene and found Whitelaw covered in blood before pronouncing her dead, KXRM said.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by KKTV, Whitelaw told store managers a year before that her coworker, Joshua Johnson, 28, had been making advances toward her and she was uncomfortable. The arrest affidavit also stated that recently, Whitelaw had requested a different work schedule from Johnson several weeks prior. She later asked for more hours but was told she would have to work with him.

One of her other managers, Crystal Ishmael in the arrest affidavit said that Whitelaw’s boyfriend started working with her at the Walgreens and it may have led to some jealousy from Johnson.

KKTV said that according to the arrest affidavit, officers who responded to the scene found Whitelaw on the floor with neck injuries and blood all over the room. She had her earpiece and ID badge with her.

“Zunino stated in the surveillance video he observed an employee named Joshua Johnson stacking bins in front of a surveillance camera till it blocked the view of the camera. Mr. Zunino stated someone had taped paper over windows in the area of the breakroom. The restroom closed sign was in the area to keep people out, which typically does not occur till near the close of business,” according to the arrest affidavit stated, obtained by KKTV.

Johnson was contacted by troopers with the Colorado State Patrol about 100 miles outside of the city. KKTV said that he was covered in cuts and bruises Sunday morning. He allegedly told troopers he was attacked at a Walgreens in Colorado Springs but when they checked with investigators, they learned that Johnson was their suspect. Troopers arrested Johnson and took him back to Colorado Spring, KKTV said.

Johnson has been booked on a recommended charge of first-degree murder, according to CSPD.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives are waiting for an autopsy report. If you or anyone you know has any additional information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line a 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Indiana woman arrested for allegedly hitting state trooper, officer before leaving the scene

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — An Indiana woman has been arrested for allegedly hitting a state trooper and an officer before leaving the scene, according to the Indiana State Police. The ISP in a news release said that a state trooper is in the hospital in serious condition and an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has minor injuries after they were involved in a crash with an alleged drunk driver.
SPEEDWAY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Missing Indiana girl, 13, found in Nebraska; man arrested

KEARNEY, Neb. — A 20-year-old Colorado man is facing sex trafficking and kidnapping charges after he was found with a 13-year-old girl reported missing out of Indiana, authorities said. Troopers with Nebraska State Patrol found Kyle Miotke of Elizabeth, Colorado, with the teen girl shortly after police in Lafayette,...
KEARNEY, NE
KIRO 7 Seattle

4 inmates escape from federal prison satellite camp in Virginia, officials say

HOPEWELL, Va. — Four inmates are missing after they “walked away” from a satellite campus of a federal prison over the weekend, authorities said. According to NPR, officials discovered shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday that 41-year-old Corey Branch, 44-year-old Tavares Lajuane Graham, 30-year-old Lamonte Rashawn Willis and 46-year-old Kareem Allen Shaw had vanished from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s minimum-security satellite camp in Hopewell, Virginia.
HOPEWELL, VA
kpug1170.com

Driver leads Sedro Woolley police on bizarre chase

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. – Sedro-Woolley Police report a strange car chase that included the driver standing up while fleeing officers. A Skagit County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to pull the car over on Highway 20 on Wednesday, June 15th, for not having working taillights. The driver drove off into Sedro-Woolley...
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

New Hampshire yacht fire: 3 people, 2 dogs rescued from water after jumping overboard

NEW CASTLE, N.H. — Three people and two dogs were rescued after jumping overboard when a fire erupted on a yacht in the Piscataqua River, New Hampshire State Police said. According to WFXT, the blaze began about 4 p.m. Saturday as the 70-foot yacht, a 2007 Marlow called the “Elusive,” traveled toward Wentworth Marina in New Castle. The boat was “completely filled with smoke” just minutes later, police said in a news release.
NEW CASTLE, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado State Patrol#Murder#Violent Crime#Crystal Ishmael
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rescued ‘kitten’ in Tennessee turns out to be bobcat

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. — A couple who thought they were helping a scared kitten actually took in a wild bobcat. True Rescue, an animal rescue organization in Tennessee, said that a couple had rushed to its door, saying a kitten had run up on its back deck and needed an emergency placement. But rescuers said they knew immediately the animal was not a domestic cat, but a bobcat.
TENNESSEE STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Has Cannibals Now? Neat.

When one thinks of Idaho, certain images don't (typically) come to mind. You know, like someone eating another human being. Well, that's where we're at in the news cycle. A 40-year-old man in Bonner County, James David Russell, is facing the hammer of justice for murdering a 70-year-old man. Without getting too graphic, at the crime scene, police observed details on the victim's body that would support the possibility of cannibalism at play.
IDAHO STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Yellowstone aims for quick opening; flooded towns struggling

GARDINER, Mont. — (AP) — Most of Yellowstone National Park should re-open within the next two weeks — much faster than originally expected after record floods pounded the Yellowstone region last week and knocked out major roads, federal officials said Sunday. Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said the...
GARDINER, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
KIRO 7 Seattle

WA state insurance office aide fired after filing complaint

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The office of Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler has fired a top aide who formally complained that Kreidler had bullied him and was increasingly “antagonizing staff.”. The firing Tuesday of Kreidler’s legislative liaison Jon Noski followed criticism in recent months from current, former and potential...
Whiskey Riff

Herd Of Elk Running Along The Beach In Oregon Is An Incredible Sight To See

A herd of elk is making waves (no pun intended) across the internet after footage surfaced of them running through the surf on a beach in Oregon. The viral footage was captured by various folks along Cannon Beach, a spot on the northern coast, about an hour and half northwest of Portland. With some rather large waves at high tide, the elk were most likely trying to avoid getting swept up in the swells.
OREGON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Unlikely duo: Pennsylvania Democrats aim for united front

HARRISBURG, Pa. — (AP) — One candidate is unabashedly blunt, willing to embrace progressive positions, doing little to build rapport with party leaders and dominating rooms with a 6-foot-8-inch frame. The other crafts a more moderate image, a deliberate public speaker who became a congressional aide out of college and has carefully cultivated relationships within the party ever since.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Building anger in rural New Mexico erupts in election crisis

SANTA FE, N.M. — (AP) — Behind the raw public frustration and anger over election security that has played out this week in New Mexico was a hint of something deeper -- a growing divide between the state’s Democratic power structure and conservative rural residents who feel their way of life is under attack.
ELECTIONS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
99K+
Followers
114K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy