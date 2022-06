LOUISA, KY – The Louisa Police Department in Kentucky is seeking information into recent Criminal Mischief damage to the facade of an. old grocery store. Authorities say the building is presently being renovated for a business. In the last few days an unknown person spray painted “Billy Bob loves Charlene” in three foot tall letters in John Deere Green. The Louisa Police Department asks anyone with any information that isn’t found in the lyrics to the 1993 Joe Diffie hit song “John Deere Green” to contact them. According to the rest of the community, consensus was he should have used red spray paint.

LOUISA, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO