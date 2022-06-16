ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Lola Tung: 5 Things To Know About The Newcomer Playing Belly In ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Prime Video

The highly-anticipated TV adaptation of The Summer I Turned Pretty is about to be everyone’s ultimate binge-watch of summer 2022. Lola Tung leads the series as Isabella “Belly” Conklin. In the show, Belly heads with her family to Cousin’s Beach for summer vacation and finds herself in a love triangle with brothers Jeremiah and Conrad.

So, who is Lola Tung? She is a rising star in young Hollywood. Get to know the standout star of The Summer I Turned Pretty, which premieres June 17 on Prime Video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WBbdt_0gCsHz0L00
Lola Tung at ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ premiere. (AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

1. The Summer I Turned Pretty is her first onscreen role.

The role of Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty marks Lola’s TV debut. This is definitely the beginning of a long Hollywood career for the actress. She revealed in her interview with InStyle that she went through the audition process and chemistry read process over Zoom. Even though her character is caught between Conrad and Jeremiah, Lola revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she is firmly on Team Belly — for now.

2. Lola attended Carnegie Mellon University.

Lola was in the midst of her freshman year at Carnegie Mellon University when the role of Belly came along. She finished out her freshman year and filmed the first season from July to October 2021. She took the year off from school to film the Prime Video series.

3. Lola is from New York City.

Lola is a born and bred New Yorker. The actress is a graduate of La Guardia High School of The Performing Arts in New York City. Additional alums include Jennifer Aniston, Timothee Chalamet, and more.

4. Lola is a “theater kid.”

“I started as a theater kid, and it’d be really cool to do theater at some point again, live theater,” she told InStyle. Lola even has a dream theater role. “Right before everything shut down in 2020, before the pandemic, I saw Hadestown on Broadway, and it was such a beautiful show. It was so magical, and the music is so beautiful. And I think Eurydice is such a beautiful character, and that’d be really cool,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EjFA3_0gCsHz0L00
Lola Tung as Belly in the Prime Video series.

5. Lola is passionate about climate change.

Back in September 2019, Lola participated in a school strike to try and combat climate change. She watched environmental activist Greta Thunberg speak during one of the strikes.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Chris Evans Can’t ‘Chill’ As He Gets Swarmed By Puppies In Adorable Interview: Video

If you needed a ‘lil something to get you in the perfect mood for the weekend, why not try a video of Chris Evans being swarmed by an adorable pack of puppies?! During a Buzzfeed interview to promote his latest film Lightyear, the superstar gets sidetracked — who wouldn’t — when the set is overrun with the cutest, four-legged party crashers. “I have to chill because I’m expecting a waterfall of puppies,” Chris said to open the clip. And boy was his expectation right on the mark!
PETS
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conklin, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Daughter Emme, 14, Perform ‘Let’s Get Loud’ Together At Dodger Stadium

Jennifer Lopez, 52, proved talent runs in the family when she brought along her 14-year-old daughter Emme to sing with her at one of her latest appearances. The singer performed with the teen at the Los Angeles Dodger Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium on June 16 and belted out various epic songs like her popular “Get Loud” tune and a cover of Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years.” They both appeared confident and thrilled to be on stage in front of the large crowd and shared tender moments as they hugged each other and smiled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Bruce Willis Lovingly Kisses Wife Emma Heming On Morning Of Her 44th Birthday: Photo

Bruce Willis, 67, adorably showed his wife Emma Heming some love on June 18. The beauty turned 44 on the special day and shared a series of sweet videos, including one in which her husband gave her loving kisses on the cheek, to her Instagram story. In the clip, the lovebirds were sitting down as Emma, who wore black framed glasses, smiled to the camera and Bruce gently pulled her in to give her the smooches.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Jeremiah
Person
Timothee Chalamet
HollywoodLife

Gabrielle Union Is A Vision In White Fringe Dress With Dwyane Wade At Milan Fashion Week: Photo

Gabrielle Union is living her best and most stylish life at Milan Fashion Week. The 49-year-old actress stepped out in Milan, Italy on June 19 looking like a goddess in a white bodycon tank dress by Prada that featured gorgeous tassels beginning at the top of her thighs and flowing elegantly to the ground. The fun tassels started white and turned light brown via an elegant ombre effect. The Cheaper by the Dozen actress swept her hair back into a sleek ponytail and accessorized with silver dangling earrings by Tiffany & Co. She completed the chic look with black strappy heels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Eve Twins With Baby Son Wilde Wolf, 4 Months, In Adorable Animal-Print Outfits: Photo

Looks like Eve is a super stylish mom! In an adorable photo posted to her Instagram account on June 18, the rapper snuggled with her four month year old baby named Wilde Wolf. The newborn and his mama both sported cool white sunglasses, while Eve rocked a leopard print hat. Meanwhile, her baby boy matched her animal print style by sporting an adorable tiger onesie. Eve also chose to wear a minimalistic white blouse that she left unbuttoned to show a ruched shirt underneath. “ready for the #sun #Wildethang” she humorously captioned, followed by a plethora of fitting emojis.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dream Theater#Lola S Tv#Team Belly#New Yorker
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Responds To Rumors She’s Dating Another NBA Star

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is not interested in dating at the moment. After celebrity news and gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi shared a direct message they received from an anonymous user that Khloe is dating “another NBA player”, fan account Kardashian Social shared the news and wrote a hopeful message. “Who knows if this is true and I know she doesn’t need anyone but I CANNOT WAIT for her to have someone like Kravis and Kete one day because I know she will!” they exclaimed alongside a screenshot of the Deuxmoi messages. However, Khloe was quick to shut the rumor down.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Justin Timberlake & Pharrell Reunite For Performance At Something In The Water Music Festival

Justin Timberlake, 41, gave a memorable performance when he joined Pharrell Williams, 49, on stage at the Something in the Water Music Festival in Washington D.C. on June 18. The singer was one of many who stepped into the spotlight for the special three-day event, which was started by Pharrell, and looked relaxed and thrilled to be alongside the “Happy” crooner. He wore a light blue and white checkered button-down short-sleeved shirt, tan pants, and matching boots, during the performance, while Pharrell rocked an orange hoodie, black shorts, boots, and an orange baseball cap.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

‘The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya Split 6 Months After Finale

It looks like The Bachelorette‘s Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya will not be getting their happily ever after. Six months after their engagement was announced — and just weeks after denying their rumored split — they have officially announced their breakup. “To those who have supported Nayte and I, including Bachelor Nation, I know I speak for the both of us when saying having a relationship in the public eye has not been easy,” Michelle, 29, wrote on her Instagram Story on June 17. “I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
205K+
Followers
18K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy