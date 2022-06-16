ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

McDonald's honors Eakland as part of 'Thank You Crew' initiative

By Wade Evanson
Sherwood Gazette
Sherwood Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vvi68_0gCsGxhk00 Hops fan Keith Eakland was honored by McDonald's for his service at the restaurant in Hillsboro.

McDonald's gave long-time employee and big Hillsboro Hops fan Keith Eakland a big "thank you" on Tuesday, June 14, at the fast food giant's Tanasbourne location.

As part of the company's "Thank You Crew" program, McDonald's local director of operations, Dennis Hodges, surprised Eakland with season tickets to the Hops — and informed the 37-year McDonald's veteran that he'd be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Hops' game with Vancouver on Friday, June 24.

Eakland and his dad James have half-year season tickets to the Hops now. He said he was honored by the recognition and excited for his upcoming opportunity to throw out the first pitch.

"Oh yeah," Eakland said when asked if he was excited about the honor of kicking off the June 24 game. "I won't be nervous — I just hope I can make it to home plate."

He was born with a condition called hydrocephalus, or excess fluid in the brain, and simple tasks can be difficult for Eakland. But he doesn't let that stop him. Having only called in sick to work once in his career due to major surgery, according to his employer, McDonald's is his passion and source of independence.

Eakland's brother Ken was in attendance for the ceremony and was all smiles when Hodges and Hops mascot Barley presented Keith with the award. He said that despite doctors' suggestions that Keith would never be able to be independent or hold a full-time job, he earned his high school diploma, got a driver's license, and has earned high praise from every employer he's ever had.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cx88O_0gCsGxhk00 "I'm really proud of his accomplishments," Ken Eakland said. "He works hard, is dedicated to doing his best, and takes pride in what he does and what he knows about the job."

James Eakland, who is a retired U.S. Forest Service employee, was also there for the surprise. He almost spilled the figurative beans when Keith Eakland approached him minutes before the announcement was made.

"This is great and I'm real proud of him, but I almost blew it," James Eakland said with a chuckle. "He asked me what was going on, and I had to tell him they were announcing a new burger."

The "Thank You Crew" program is a McDonald's initiative started earlier this year with the intent of recognizing outstanding employees nominated by restaurant customers. The company has been inviting customers nationwide to join them in recognizing McDonald's crew and managers in their local restaurants who are going the extra mile.

"It's a national incentive where McDonald's decided they wanted to go out and start recognizing crews," Hodges said. "So, they started having customers and other food people nominate people within the restaurant who go above and beyond. We started this about four months ago."

Keith Eakland's recognition was the first of 17 that McDonald's will be doing over the next 30 days.

The longtime McDonald's employee spent the bulk of his tenure in Great Falls, Montana, before coming to Hillsboro with his father in 2019.

While in Montana, Eakland said he mostly worked the lobby and oversaw the French fry making process, earning the moniker of "Fry Guy." But since coming to Hillsboro, his responsibilities have grown further, including learning the computer and acting as a cashier.

"I've never done some of this stuff," Eakland said. "In Montana, I just did the fries and worked the lobby and didn't work the cash register. Now I do more, and it's good."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06lxTA_0gCsGxhk00 Eakland's father echoed his son's sentiments and additionally spoke to his work ethic.

"He's committed, and does his job and gets it done," Keith's father said. "They called him the 'Fry Guy' in Great Falls, because that's all he did. But he came here and they said, 'You're going to learn how to do the computer,' and Keith said he wanted to do that, so now he does the computer and does the cash register. And he's proficient at it."

As part of the "Thank You Crew" program, McDonald's is recognizing many of their crew with one-of-a-kind experiences that are personalized to them. As a huge Hops fan, Hodges said it was an easy decision when personalizing Eakland's reward.

"He's been a baseball fan from day one," Hodges said. "I absolutely enjoy being in the restaurant and being able to recognize the folks that do what they do, day-in and day-out."

He added, "Our organization has almost 900 employees. That's a big number, and there's no way we could do this without them."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sherwood Gazette

Developer eyes second hotel for Sherwood

Sherwood's first hotel within its city limits was the Hampton by Hilton Sherwood Portland, which opened in 2020Sherwood could find itself with a second hotel next to Langer's Entertainment Center, along with a new mini-storage facility. The application calls for a 100-room hotel along with a proposed skybridge connecting the hotel to the entertainment complex. The hotel would be located just east of the current entertainment center. The name of the proposed hotel is still under consideration, according to Matt Langer. Opened in 2019, the 54,000-square-foot Langer's Entertainment Center features bowling, a rock wall, arcade, high ropes course, laser...
SHERWOOD, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Hillsboro drops four-of-six in Spokane

The Hops' losing streak hits 10 before team splits final four games of road series.Baseball isn't easy, and playing at the professional level is the furthest thing from it. In fact, Popular Science once said that hitting a baseball was the hardest thing to do in sports. Throw in the travel, the money, the physical toll on the body, and wives and kids at home longing for their husband or dad who's playing a kids game often thousands of miles away, and you've got a pressure-cooker for a young adult wondering if it's all worth it. That reality came to...
HILLSBORO, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Portland-area cousins recall WWII and Japanese internment

Native Oregonians talk about their families' experiences during world's deadliest conflict, as Oregon honors them.Portland-area natives remember their loved ones who fought in World War II, who are now being honored by Oregon as part of a dedication to the Japanese Americans who fought for this country. Earlier this year, Gov. Kate Brown signed a bill passed by the state Legislature to designate Highway 35 as the Oregon Nisei Veterans World War II Memorial Highway. The highway is slated to be formally dedicated Aug. 13. The new name honors Nisei veterans — Japanese Americans who served in the U.S. military...
PORTLAND, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood author keeps busy helping inspire other writers

Melanie Dobson, who has lived in Sherwood over 15 years, has published almost 30 books, involving many genres. An award-winning author who resides in Sherwood has a mission of helping would-be writers gain confidence as they pursue their dreams. Melanie Dobson has a busy schedule these days. She is scheduled to attend the Cascade Christian Writers Conference at the Canby Grove Conference Center June 23 through June 26. "They changed it from the Oregon Christian Writers Conference to the Cascade Christian Writers Conference, I believe, because they have people coming in from all over the Pacific Northwest," Dobson...
SHERWOOD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsboro, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Hillsboro, OR
Sports
State
Montana State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Hillsboro, OR
Food & Drinks
Sherwood Gazette

Hillsboro Hawthorn Walk-in Center to stop taking walk-ins

Washington County announced that staffing shortages are impacting services at the mental health crisis resource. The Hawthorn Walk-in Center will no longer accept walk-ins starting Wednesday, June 15, according to a press release from Washington County Health and Human Services. The center for mental health and addictions care will stop taking walk-in appointments due to a staffing shortage, the press release states. The suspension of walk-in service is indefinite, with walk-ins not accepted until further notice. Hawthorn staff urge those in crisis to call the Washington County Crisis Line at 503-291-9111. "We want to assure the community that...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Oregon senators: Only Congress can safeguard gay rights

Advocates join Merkley and Wyden to say state laws and Supreme Court decisions are not enough to end legal bias.Oregon's U.S. senators say that only national legislation, not Supreme Court decisions or state laws, will end discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden made their case for such legislation on Saturday, June 18, flanked by LGBTQ advocates — including a transgender college student — at an event where Merkley's Portland office is located. It was also Pride weekend in Portland. Merkley said that the current court, with its six-member conservative majority, could...
OREGON STATE
Sherwood Gazette

Tigard man indicted in federal court over school shooting threats

Braeden Richard Riess was previously arrested by the Sherwood Police Department for the emailed threats.A Tigard man has been charged with a federal crime for allegedly threatening to carry out a school shooting in Sherwood, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday, June 17. Braeden Richard Riess, 26, was indicted by a federal grand jury with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. He was previously arraigned in Washington County Circuit Court on six counts of first-degree disorderly conduct. "However, because Oregon law does not provide sufficient means to address threats of mass violence, this office reached out to the U.S. Attorney's...
SHERWOOD, OR
Portland Tribune

WashCo recycling program under fire before launch

A California company demanded its name be removed from a county website for Recycle+. A dust-up between the Washington County government and a Southern California recycling company highlights the continuing confusion and controversy surrounding the county's new Recycle+ program, which kicks off in less than a month. Green Impact Plastics,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Mcdonald
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood Police Chief Ty Hanlon getting to know citizen concerns

Hanlon has been chief of police since January, replacing longtime chief Jeff Groth, who served 14 years. Since January of this year, Ty Hanlon has been chief of police in Sherwood, and during that time, he is getting to know the community and its concerns. But don't think Hanlon is a stranger to Sherwood and the surrounding community. Hanlon, who has lived in Sherwood since 1995, spent nearly 15 years with the city of Beaverton as a police officer and detective. Hanlon arrived at the Sherwood Police Department in 2009 as a sergeant and became captain in 2012. ...
SHERWOOD, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Not all public employees receiving Juneteenth as paid holiday

Oak Lodge Water employees formally encourage district to follow most other public-sector employers in areaJuneteenth was nationally recognized as a holiday starting last year, and most jurisdictions in Clackamas County are observing the emancipation-proclamation anniversary celebration on June 20. In addition to county offices, Oregon City, Gladstone and Milwaukie's city-hall buildings will be closed. Some special districts will close their administrative offices, like Clackamas Fire District and Clackamas Soil & Water Conservation District, but Happy Valley City Hall, Sunrise Water and Oak Lodge Water offices will remain open. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Milk bank donations surge amid ongoing formula shortage

Out-of-stock rates for formula recently topped 85% in Oregon as communities and public agencies look to help.It's an immeasurable fear to not know whether you're going to be able to find any baby formula — let alone the right formula — for your newborn. "It is heartbreaking to hear people tell you that they're going from store to store to store to try to feed their baby," says Lesley Mondeaux, director of the Tigard-based nonprofit Northwest Mother's Milk Bank. But amid the ongoing formula shortage, mothers in the Portland area have been stepping up in huge numbers to donate breast...
PORTLAND, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood approves interim superintendent, bids farewell to Cordie

On Wednesday, the Sherwood school board approved hiring Jeremy Lyon as interim superintendent for 2022-23.The Sherwood School District's board of directors unanimously approved the hiring of Jeremy Lyon to become the school district's interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday evening, June 8. Lyon previously served as superintendent of the Hillsboro School District and most recently worked as a superintendent for the Frisco Independent School District in Frisco, Texas, a large school district north of Dallas. While the board had previously agreed to hire Lyon following an interview on June 2, the formal vote was held June 8....
SHERWOOD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Sherwood Gazette

Wild west will settle partisan power in Salem

Both parties say they are confident of gains in the Oregon Legislature in the 2022 general election.In the battle for power in the Oregon Legislature, the future political mix could hinge on a handful of 2022 races not far from the Capitol. After the 2020 election, Democrats had a 37-22 majority in the House and an 18-12 advantage in the Senate. The three-fifths "supermajorities" let Democrats pass taxes and other financial legislation without any Republican votes. Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, almost always signed bills that reached her desk. Two years later, the political math in the...
SALEM, OR
Portland Tribune

Sherwood moves to hire interim superintendent

Pending a formal vote Wednesday, the Sherwood School Board wants to hire former Hillsboro superintendent Jeremy Lyon. The Sherwood School Board has agreed that former Hillsboro School District Superintendent Jeremy Lyon would make a great interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year. Following an interview and special meeting on Thursday,...
SHERWOOD, OR
Portland Tribune

Sherwood to interview interim superintendent Thursday

Jeremy Lyon formerly worked in the Hillsboro School District, and would served for at least one year if hired. The Sherwood School District needs an interim leader next school year, and it may have found it in a former Hillsboro administrator. Jeremy Lyon, who served for five years as superintendent...
SHERWOOD, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Westside mayors talk progress at forum

After two years of Zoom calls, 10 area mayors met in-person to discuss progress in their cities.After a two-year hiatus in which local mayors found themselves meeting virtually via Zoom, area mayors gathered in person on Thursday, May 26, for a breakfast forum in Tigard. The annual event, hosted by the Westside Economic Alliance and sponsored by Comcast, was held at the Washington Square Embassy Suites, attracting 10 Washington County mayors. Each mayor had two minutes to highlight events, followed by audience questions. Here's what their cities have been doing over the last year: Tigard Mayor Jason Snider said...
TIGARD, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Teens & Oregon Mustangs program matches horses, trainers

100-day competition and conservation effort to culminate in Adoption Challenge eventShe once roamed free in Eastern Oregon in a herd threatened by drought and wildfires and lack of food and water. Then, she became part of the roundup at South Steens herd management area outside Burns, as part of a Bureau of Land Management concentrated effort to help out her kind. And, now the mustang named Xena — as in Xena the Warrior Princess — spends her days guided by the kind hands and voice of trainer Jackie Brooks, learning the life of a domesticated animal through the adoption program...
PORTLAND, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Amazing Kids: Sherwood student eyes law career

Sofia Maciejewski, a junior at Sherwood High School, seeks to stand up for other people.With all of the activities Sofia Maciejewski is involved with at Sherwood High School, it's hard to imagine that she has any time at all to focus on homework. Maciejewski, who is a junior at the high school, has always lived in Sherwood. As a youngster, she was heavily involved in sports, having played soccer, basketball and tennis. Her mission these days is to stand up for her fellow citizens and make the world a better place. "I was really big into sports, but...
SHERWOOD, OR
Sherwood Gazette

WashCo Jail: Third inmate death in two months unprecedented

A third inmate has died while in custody at the Washington County Jail, mirroring a nationwide trend.A third inmate has died at the Washington County Jail in less than two months, mirroring a pattern of increased in-custody deaths that has been reported across the nation. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said in a statement released Thursday, June 2, that a 51-year-old man died while waiting to complete the booking process. The man arrived at the jail shortly after 7 a.m. on June 1, according to the jail. "While waiting to complete the booking process, deputies noticed the man...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Washington County concludes homeless count

This year's point-in-time count shows that Washington County has more homeless in shelters than on the streets.Washington County is the only Portland metro-area county with more homeless people in shelters than living on the street, according to this year's "point-in-time" count. It's positive news in a county where local leaders have been working to expand shelter capacity, adding transitional housing and setting up new shelter facilities. However, these counts always come with a caveat: It's impossible to count every homeless person, and recent counts have been further hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. A D V E R T I...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood Gazette

Sherwood, OR
56
Followers
879
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sherwood Gazette is published every month and comes out the first week of each month. The Gazette website is updated frequently and breaking news bulletins are posted when warranted. Also, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

 http://www.sherwoodgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy