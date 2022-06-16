ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Newspaper office closed for Juneteenth

By The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 4 days ago

The Oak Ridger's office will be closed Monday, June 20, for the Juneteenth holiday.

Juneteenth marks the date — June 19, 1865 — in which the news of the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves got to Texas, and the celebration has since spread throughout the country. It is celebrated with festivals and parades in various U.S. cities.

The newspaper will be delivered on the usual schedule. The newspaper office will be open to receiving telephone calls again at 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 21.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Newspaper office closed for Juneteenth

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Missouri Independent

The District of Columbia allows incarcerated people to vote, a rarity in the U.S.

This article is published through a collaboration between States Newsroom and Bolts. WASHINGTON — Earlier this month, about 10 men detained in the Young Men Emerging unit in the Washington, D.C., jail sat around a TV to watch the Democratic candidates for mayor debate issues including affordable housing and gun violence. “It was on a communal TV, and […] The post The District of Columbia allows incarcerated people to vote, a rarity in the U.S. appeared first on Missouri Independent.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy