Newspaper office closed for Juneteenth

Juneteenth marks the date — June 19, 1865 — in which the news of the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves got to Texas, and the celebration has since spread throughout the country. It is celebrated with festivals and parades in various U.S. cities.

