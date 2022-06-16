BROWARD HEALTH NOW OFFERING INNOVATIVE TCAR PROCEDURE TO REDUCE THE RISK OF STROKE
southfloridahospitalnews.com
4 days ago
June 16, 2022 – It was a normal morning for 63-year-old Tamarac resident Slawek Cegielski until he tried to greet a work associate but was unable to speak. Cegielski was immediately transported to Broward Health North where Mohammed Abdallah, D.O., a board-certified vascular surgeon, diagnosed him with carotid artery...
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - When it comes to work, it’s a family affair for a South Florida father and daughter who are employed by the same hospital, a place that holds a special place in both their hearts. It takes a lot of work to keep Broward Health...
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office held a job fair Saturday and hundreds of applicants turned out, braving the high heat. CBS News Miami cameras caught dozens standing in line outside the Public Safety Building on Broward Boulevard in feel-like temperatures nearing the triple digits. They were there to apply to be 911 operators, to join the law enforcement agency's regional communications team.A few months ago, BSO was one of many agencies across the country suffering a dispatcher shortage. BSO received $4 million from the county commission to make salaries competitive and bring people on board. The pay starts at...
A Miami man has been arrested and is facing federal charges after authorities said he distributed more than $230 million in adulterated HIV drugs throughout the country. Lazaro Hernandez, 51, is charged with conspiracy to deliver into interstate commerce adulterated and misbranded drugs, conspiracy to traffic in medical products with false documentation, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and specific money laundering offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.
Rents in South Florida have ballooned over the past two years, forcing many renters to slash their personal budgets and find secondary sources of income in order to keep a roof over their heads. As renters cut back in the face of rising uncertainty, essentially withdrawing from the economy, it could have a ripple effect on local businesses. “For some people, renting was the only way they could ...
Broward County—Stepping up efforts to protect the environment by reducing the amount of waste, Broward County has banned single use plastic straws and beverage stirrers on countyowned properties. County Commissioners approved the ban, which also includes confetti and sky lanterns, during their regular meeting last week. County commissioners said...
Update: BSO tweeted Thursday afternoon that registration for the upcoming job fair is closed. They are urging people to apply online at: https://jobs.sheriff.orgFORT LAUDERDALE - Need a good-paying job? The Broward Sheriff's Office will be offering civilian jobs with a starting pay of nearly $57,000 with full benefits.So, what's the catch? The law enforcement agency is looking for 911 operators. BSO will be holding a job fair this Saturday at their Public Safety Building, at 2601 West Broward Boulevard, starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In the past, BSO has said that to qualify, you must be able to multi-task, have excellent listening and comprehension skills, and can remain calm while communicating with callers during a crisis.Those who are hired, BSO said, will enjoy competitive salaries and benefits, including paid vacation and holidays, health insurance and enrollment in the Florida Retirement System.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County became the second entity in South Florida to help residents whose rent has increased amid an affordable housing crisis and left some people homeless or scrambling to find affordable places to stay. County Commissioners recently approved an ordinance which now requires landlords to...
MIAMI - Four people, including one child, were injured following a vehicle fire in Coral Springs. Coral Springs Fire Rescue said it happened in the 2600 block of Riverside Drive.They said there were a total of four patients, three of them were taken Broward Health Coral Springs.One child, with serious injuries, was taken via BSO Air Rescue to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. No word on the child's condition or what may have started the fire.
The City of North Miami Beach and Commissioner Fortuna Smukler will host a Farm Share Drive-Thru Food Distribution on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at NMB City Hall located at 17011 NE 19th Avenue North Miami Beach. Walk-ups will be accepted. For more information, call 305-948-2957.
DAVIE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating after a man drowned in a lake. It happened Sunday morning along the 2700 block of Southwest 79th Avenue in Davie. According to police, a man went into the water after his pet fell in the lake. The man was...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This is one of the more shocking Internal Affairs reports CBS12 News examined recently. It began, “It was alleged on November 16, 2021, Deputy Sheriff Travis Keene was under the influence of an unknown alcoholic beverage while on duty.”. That was a...
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Employers from Miami, Broward and Palm Beach counties will be interviewing potential employees on the spot at the Mega Job Fair. The event will be held at the FLA Live Arena located at 1 Panther Parkway in Sunrise from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on June 23.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a stabbing and a carjacking in Miami-Dade County. According to police, two subjects were conducting a drug deal Sunday when something caused the exchange to go bad, leading to one of the subjects stabbing the other. That’s when police said...
With the gas prices increasing significantly, South Florida's public transportation takes this as an opportunity to bring people onboard. Brightline, which offers high-speed train services from Miami to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, is reducing its prices as part of Thursday’s National Dump the Pump Day. This annual...
Four Palm Beach County restaurants were shut down in the past two weeks after failing a state restaurant inspection. Villa Rosano, 9858 Clint Moore Road, Boca Raton, was ordered closed after an inspection June 10. It had one high-priority, two intermediate and two basic violations. The high-priority violation was the...
Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne M. Gannon recently issued a warning to the public regarding an e-mail scam disguised as an official e-mail from the “Department of Motor Vehicles.”. The scam e-mails are being sent to consumers advising that they have been cited with a recent traffic violation...
After a sluggish two years, tourists are making their way back to Delray Beach, flocking to the city’s vibrant downtown on Atlantic Avenue at a pace that’s set to exceed pre-pandemic levels. But as tourism numbers begin to rise, city officials are asking: How many tourists do we actually want in Delray? That’s the issue commissioners are grappling with as they craft the city’s long-term vision ...
When conservative media pundit Karyn Turk was charged with social security fraud, she agreed to six months probation, but the Department of Justice failed to uphold the plea deal and the 49-year-old served thirty days in the maximum-security Federal Detention Center (FDC) in Miami.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The best videos from the past week in news. Video shows man deliberately crashing into FHP car. A Boca Raton man, never in trouble with the law, found himself in jail after deliberately crashing into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. Video: Inmate attacks...
Comments / 0