‘Dirt School’ bike park opens up in Holt

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Mid-Michigan now has a new place for bike riders to explore.

There was a ribbon cutting Monday morning for the new Dirt School .

The capital region’s first-ever bicycle playground and skills park for riders of all ages and skill levels in Holt.

Photojournalist Dan Ray took a trip to the new park, and has the full story in the video player at the top of the page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.