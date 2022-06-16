ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holt, MI

‘Dirt School’ bike park opens up in Holt

By Andrew Birkle
 4 days ago

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Mid-Michigan now has a new place for bike riders to explore.

There was a ribbon cutting Monday morning for the new Dirt School .

The capital region’s first-ever bicycle playground and skills park for riders of all ages and skill levels in Holt.

Photojournalist Dan Ray took a trip to the new park, and has the full story in the video player at the top of the page.

