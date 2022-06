Panama City Blue Crab trapping has been a summer tradition for my family for as long as I can remember. We would go down to Captain Anderson’s Marina, near where they cleaned all the fish from the charter fleet. Get some fish heads and carcasses from the fish house. Then, drop down hoop nets loaded with the parts as bait to catch a few gallons of blue crabs. A great way to spend an afternoon as a kid. With the prize being a pile of delicious, sweet blue crabs.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO