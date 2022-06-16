ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton creeper: Search continues for suspected prowler

By Kevin S. Held, Kelley Hoskins
 4 days ago

CLAYTON, Mo. – Authorities in a St. Louis suburb are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a suspected prowler.

According to a spokesperson for the Clayton Police Department, the incident was recorded on a home surveillance camera just before midnight on May 23.

Witnesses alerted police to a man prowling in the 7500 block of Parkdale Avenue. He could be seen climbing over a porch or patio railing of an apartment building and standing on a windowsill to peer inside.

“Very disturbing. To have somebody that’s on the windowsill and looking in there like that, yes, it’s very disturbing,” said Clayton Police Capt. Mark Seagle. “Obviously, he knows the camera is on him. He conceals his identity with a hat.”

A Clayton resident who did not want to be identified said its a violation of privacy, and they hope police find the suspect.

“It’s sick. It’s really sick and disturbing,” the resident said. “Someone knows him. I just want to get the footage in front of as many people as possible. Never in a million years, I would not expect something like this to happen, certainly not in this neighborhood.”

The suspect is described as a white man, 25 to 30 years of age, approximately 5’10” to 6’1″ tall, and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt, shorts, sneakers, and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton Police Department Detective Bureau at 314-290-8425.

