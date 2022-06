IOS 16 is months away from an official release, but there are new features that are discovered by users testing it. The most recent feature could benefit many of us here in India when it comes to conversion metrics on our iPhones. Recently spotted in a tweet by MacStories Editor-in-Chief, which shows that Apple’s first-party apps can detect text and provides options to convert data. This includes temperatures, time zones and other unit measurement conversions too. While the tweet does not indicate that the feature is region-specific, there is a possibility that it will be available for all regions.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 HOURS AGO