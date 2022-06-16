Investigation into illegal drugs nets 12 arrests in Jamestown

A Dunkirk man was arrested Friday afternoon on several charges after city police received numerous complaints of a person pointing a gun at people and firing several shots in the air. According to Dunkirk Police, the suspect was reported to be shooting the gun in the area of the 400 block of Park Avenue and the 400 and 500 blocks of Columbus Avenue shortly before 1:30 PM. Officers say 24-year-old Adrian Rivera-Salome, who is a convicted felon on parole, was located with a 9 mm pistol near the intersection of East 6th Street and Columbus Avenue, where he surrendered without incident. Rivera-Salome was charged with six counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of 2nd-degree menacing, and one count each of 2nd- and 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail on $50,000 bail.

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO