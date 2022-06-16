ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Investigation into illegal drugs nets 12 arrests in Jamestown

chautauquatoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dozen people face illegal drugs and other charges following two simultaneous drug raids in the city of Jamestown early Wednesday afternoon. Jamestown Police say members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant for an apartment at 47 Charles Street, with the help of the Jamestown Police...

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man charged with possession of stolen property

A Jamestown man has been charged after an investigation by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office into stolen property taken from a garage in the town of Harmony in May. 37-year-old Kirby Driggers of Jamestown was found to be in possession of the stolen property from that incident. On Friday, Driggers was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the 5th degree and arraigned at Chautauqua County CAP Court. Driggers will answer the charge in Ellicott Town Court at a later date.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Gun Complaints Lead to Arrest of Convicted Felon in Dunkirk

A Dunkirk man was arrested Friday afternoon on several charges after city police received numerous complaints of a person pointing a gun at people and firing several shots in the air. According to Dunkirk Police, the suspect was reported to be shooting the gun in the area of the 400 block of Park Avenue and the 400 and 500 blocks of Columbus Avenue shortly before 1:30 PM. Officers say 24-year-old Adrian Rivera-Salome, who is a convicted felon on parole, was located with a 9 mm pistol near the intersection of East 6th Street and Columbus Avenue, where he surrendered without incident. Rivera-Salome was charged with six counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of 2nd-degree menacing, and one count each of 2nd- and 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail on $50,000 bail.
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Mayville Woman Arrested After Unwanted Person Complaint in Westfield

A Mayville woman is facing multiple charges following an altercation early Saturday at a residence in the Town of Westfield. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Westfield Police responded to a report of an unwanted person at about 1:00 AM and located the suspect, 40-year-old Rachel Blanchard, hiding in the woods. Blanchard was taken into custody on outstanding warrants from the Sheriff's Office for 2nd-degree aggravated harassment and two counts of 3rd-degree criminal mischief. She was additionally charged with trespassing due to the incident. Blanchard was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail, where she awaits centralized arraignment.
WESTFIELD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Chautauqua, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
Jamestown, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Panama, NY
City
Jamestown, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Gerry Woman Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges in Silver Creek

A Gerry woman is facing drug and weapon charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apparent overdose Saturday afternoon in Silver Creek. Deputies responded to a vehicle on Jackson Street in the village shortly after 5:15 PM and found that one of the occupants, 36-year-old Amanda Sendall, was allegedly in possession of three separate controlled substances and a set of plastic stun gun knuckles. Sendall was charged with three counts of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon. She was later released with tickets to appear in Hanover Town Court at a later date.
SILVER CREEK, NY
erienewsnow.com

Man Accused Of Shooting Pistol On A City Street In Dunkirk

DUNKIRK – A 24-year-old man is accused of shooting a pistol several times in the air while walking around a street in the City of Dunkirk on Friday. Around 1:25 p.m., Dunkirk Police Dispatch received numerous calls regarding a person with a pistol walking in the area of the 400 block of Park and the 400 and 500 blocks of Columbus Avenues, pointing the gun at people and shooting in the air several times.
erienewsnow.com

12 Arrested In Two Jamestown Drug Busts

JAMESTOWN – A dozen people were arrested on Wednesday in two seperate drug raids on Jamestown’s southside. Jamestown Police’s Metro Drug Task Force and Chautauqua County Sheriff Narcotics Investigators simultaneously executed search warrants at 47 Charles Street and 15 Cowden Place. Inside the Charles Street address, investigators...
JAMESTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Illegal Drugs#Jamestown Police
wnynewsnow.com

No Injuries Reported Following Early Morning Jamestown Fire

JAMESTOWN – No injuries were reported following an early morning blaze on Jamestown’s northside. The Jamestown Fire Department responded to 25 Wilson Place around 5:30 a.m. for a residential fire. A resident who spoke with our crew on scene recounted the incident, explaining he woke up to flames...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Frewsburg man charged after domestic disturbance

State troopers arrested a Frewsburg man after an investigation into a domestic disturbance that was reported late Thursday night. State Police in Jamestown say troopers charged 52-year-old Joseph Herzog with harassment in the 2nd degree after he allegedly threatened to kill the victim several times during an argument. Herzog was placed under arrest and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail, pending centralized arraignment.
FREWSBURG, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Brocton man arrested after warrant check

A Brocton man was arrested this morning after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies conducted a warrant check at a residence in the village. Deputies say 36-year-old William Petsch had a warrant for his arrest out of the Westfield Police Department for failure to register. Petsch was taken into custody without incident and turned over to the police department.
BROCTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wnynewsnow.com

Woman Charged In Late Night Burglary

JAMESTOWN – A 50-year-old woman is facing a slew of charges following a late night burglary in Jamestown. City of Jamestown Police responded to a reported residential burglary around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday at 15 East 15th Street. Police determined that someone forced entry into the house, however following a...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Unsolved cases to receive fresh look

Unsolved homicide and missing person cases are receiving a fresh look in a unit established in the last week at the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office. Two senior investigators have been hired as special deputies to work part-time within the Criminal Investigation Division. Those investigators, Tom Tarpley and Tom Di Zinno, bring years of law enforcement experience to the newly established team.
wesb.com

Death in Olean Creek

City of Olean police responded to the report of a person face down in Olean Creek yesterday afternoon. According to the report, Police and Fire were dispatched to the location and found a subject lying face down in the Olean Creek. The person was pronounced deceased at the scene by City of Olean Paramedics.
OLEAN, NY
YourErie

Man, 18, charged with killing grandmother, police say

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police in Warren County have arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly killing his grandmother. According to the Warren Police Department, 60-year-old Kelly Wadsworth was found dead outside of her home on Fourth Avenue on June 15. She had been reported missing to the Warren Police Department back on June 14, and was last seen […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Kennerdell Man Behind Bars After Allegedly Threatening Employees of Local Car Dealership

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Kennerdell man is behind bars after he allegedly made threats against two employees of a Cranberry Township car dealership on Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police on Wednesday, June 15, filed criminal charges against 54-year-old William Donald Isenberg in Magisterial...
YourErie

Suspects wanted in multiple robberies arrested

Two suspects believed to be involved in the robbery of two North East banks are now in custody. The suspects were apprehended in Guernsey County, Ohio after a 50-mile high-speed chase. The individuals are believed to be responsible for 15 bank robberies in four states, including a Key Bank and a Widget Financial Credit Union […]
NORTH EAST, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy