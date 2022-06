Maple City Plumbing, Heating and Air is a new business that offers a variety of HVAC and plumbing services in Hiawatha and the surrounding area. The home office is located at 209 Hiawatha Ave., with the warehouse at 829 Oregon St., but you will often find owner Nathan Simpson on site fixing plumbing or heating and air units, or driving in his van or truck on way to a call.

HIAWATHA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO