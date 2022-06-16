Royal Ascot: Queen & Frankie Dettori denied in two races while Kyprios wins Gold Cup

Horses pulling Princess Beatrice’s carriage into Royal Ascot became spooked as crowds watched on at guards attempting to control them.The royal, who was with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, seemed unphased by the horse jolting around as they entered the arena.Expert horsemen managed to control the situation, as the horse continually tried to buck off its rider, and caused the other animals to become agitated.33-year-old Beatrice managed to climb out smiling and uninjured by the situation.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Ascot: Racegoers turn heads as sun shines on Ladies DayPrince William marks Father's Day with new image of George, Charlotte and LouisDuchess of Cornwall says marriage to Charles is like ‘ships passing in the night’

