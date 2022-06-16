ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Ascot: Queen & Frankie Dettori denied in two races while Kyprios wins Gold Cup

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo horses owned by the Queen were second for Frankie Dettori - who was also third on Stradivarius to winner Kyprios in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot. In her Platinum Jubilee Year, the Queen's odds-on favourite Reach For The Moon was beaten by Claymore in the Hampton Court...

www.bbc.com

