Sheryl Gets a Job as a Troll in This Evil Sneak Peek

Spiderhead stars Chris Hemsworth as a scientist who tests mind-altering drugs on people in prison, and if you don't buy Hemsworth as a scientist, please know he wears glasses throughout the entire movie. That's at No. 2 on Netflix's Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies today, right behind Stranger Things, which can't seem to get knocked out of the top spot. Stranger Things fever might have also had a hand in pushing It, a movie about Finn Wolfhard and his friends getting hunted by a monster in the '80s, to No. 3. The Melissa McCarthy-Ben Falcone comedy God's Favorite Idiot comes in at No. 4, and Adam Sandler's basketball movie Hustle closes out the top 5.

