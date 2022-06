2023 Katy (Tex.) Paetow linebacker Daymion Sanford landed an offer from Texas A&M earlier this month after a private workout in front of linebackers coach Tyler Santucci and the staff. The rising senior returned to College Station for the first day of the 2022 Jimbo Fisher Football Camps and impressed once again in workouts, leaving the camp with Texas A&M as one of his top schools.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 6 MINUTES AGO