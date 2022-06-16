ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidor, TX

Choral director at Vidor Jr. High indicted on child sexual assault charges

By KFDM/FOX4
fox4beaumont.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIDOR — An Orange County grand jury indicted Robin Corley, the choral director at Vidor Junior High School, on charges of sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child. According to a statement by the Vidor Independent School...

fox4beaumont.com

fox4beaumont.com

Man charged with shooting and killing another man at Deweyville home now free on bond

Zachary Allen Wilson, 20, is charged with murder and is now free after posting $75,000 bond Sunday in Newton County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, June 18 at about 5:20 p.m., the Newton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher received a 911 call and was told that James Hollie, 39, had been shot and killed at a residence in the 190 Block of County Road 4213 in Deweyville. Deputies arrived at about 5:45 p.m. and arrested the reported shooter, Zachary Allen Wilson, 20. Wilson was transported to the Newton County Jail. On Sunday, June 19, Wilson was arraigned for Murder and his bond set at $75,000.00. He posted bond and was released Sunday. This case is active and is still under investigation.
DEWEYVILLE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Accused gunman arrested after victim robbed in car with two toddlers inside

BEAUMONT — Press release from BPD below:. Officers responded to 6195 N Major Drive, (Lakeside Apartments) at about 6:25 p.m. Saturday in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, Officers spoke with a male victim who advised he was robbed at gunpoint while his two toddlers were in the car with him. The suspect fled in a dark gray Dodge Charger with Georgia plates.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Jefferson County Go Texan Committee announces 2022 scholarship recipients

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Press release from Jefferson County Go Texas Committee below:. The Jefferson County Go Texan Committee, a subcommittee of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, announced its annual scholarship recipients Thursday morning. This year’s 45 recipients represented an array of schools across Jefferson County and surrounding areas.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont Council to interview three candidates for City Manager's position

BEAUMONT — Beaumont City Council is preparing to interview three candidates for the City Manager's position. In February, Council appointed Chris Boone as Interim City Manager, effective March 31. Longtime city manager Kyle Hayes decided to retire after serving in the top spot since 2002 when he was appointed....
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

New Cardinal on board: Lamar athletics new Athletic Director

BEAUMONT — A new era is officially underway at Lamar University. A new Cardinal has flown into town--Jeff O'Malley--the new Athletic Director, effective July 1. The university had been searching to fill the position since former AD Marco Born stepped down in March. KFDM/Fox 4's Aaron Mack reports.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont Heritage Society announces access program for low-income families

BEAUMONT — Press Release from the Beaumont Heritage Society below:. Beaumont Heritage Society announced that it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits. The program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting the John Jay French Museum, or Chambers House Museum for no cost; this will cover up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 850 museums across the country. Museums for All is part of Beaumont Heritage Society’s broad commitment to seek, include, and welcome all audiences.
BEAUMONT, TX

