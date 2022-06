This article is published through a collaboration between States Newsroom and Bolts. WASHINGTON — Earlier this month, about 10 men detained in the Young Men Emerging unit in the Washington, D.C., jail sat around a TV to watch the Democratic candidates for mayor debate issues including affordable housing and gun violence. “It was on a communal TV, and […] The post The District of Columbia allows incarcerated people to vote, a rarity in the U.S. appeared first on Missouri Independent.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 17 MINUTES AGO