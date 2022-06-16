ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, GA

Future of Darien Police Department to be decided

By Hayley Boland
wtoc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien City Council will vote on whether to dissolve the Darien Police Department during next week’s city council hearing....

www.wtoc.com

Comments / 1

Randy G. Navy BT
4d ago

5 police officers versus 13 sounds like a step backwards as far as law enforcement is concerned, but just my humble opinion.

Reply
3
Related
wtoc.com

Unidentified male found on Red Bug Road in Ellabell

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An unidentified male was found dead on Red Bug Road in Ellabell around 10:25 a.m. Sunday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is in charge of this investigation. WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more information.
ELLABELL, GA
WJCL

City of Darien considering dissolution of police department

DARIEN, Ga. — The city of Darien may be on the verge of dissolving its police department in what some say will be a cost-saving measure. The department currently employs 13 officers who are responsible for law enforcement in the town of approximately 1,500. Darien's police department is on...
DARIEN, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia county drops 264 speeding tickets over testing lapse

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county is tossing out 264 speeding tickets after police disclosed that they were behind in testing required to ensure their speed detectors were accurate. The Brunswick News reports Glynn County police officers handed out the tickets for more than two months after certification...
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Darien, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Darien, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wtoc.com

Shooting at Red Roof Inn in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Red Roof Inn on highway 17 in Bryan County. Officials say they received a report of a shooting at the Flacos Tacos parking lot Friday night. Police say two people were injured and two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Police#City Hall#Politics Local#Darien City Council#The Sheriff S Office
WSAV-TV

Toddler critically injured in Brunswick shooting Friday night

Police say a toddler is in critical condition after being shot in Brunswick Friday night. Toddler critically injured in Brunswick shooting …. 1 hurt, 3 teens arrested following shooting on Hilton …. Cardiologist: Exposure to high temps can compromise …. Richmond Hill shooting injures 2 on Friday. ‘We must revere...
BRUNSWICK, GA
wtoc.com

Northbound lanes of Dean Forest Road are closed at Pine Meadow

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, Northbound lanes of Dean Forest Road are closed at Pine Meadow due to a crash. The closure estimate is 1 hour and drivers should use a different route. WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more information.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSAV News 3

Driver dies in crash in Liberty County Sunday morning

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A person died in a car crash in the unincorporated area of Liberty County Sunday morning. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Jonathan Edwards, the driver of a Ford Mustang was been killed when his car — which was traveling southbound on Seabrook Island Drive — left the roadway, striking […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
globalcirculate.com

Retired Townsend Police officer charged with accosting woman

TOWNSEND – A retired police officer will face charges after Townsend Police said he accosted a woman and impersonated a police officer. Police said they received a report on Wednesday that Thaddeus Rochette, 60, of Townsend entered a business, made sexually inappropriate comments and offered a woman money for sexual acts. Police said Rochette also said he was a Townsend Police officer to prevent the woman from reporting him.
TOWNSEND, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah police investigate Congress Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting on Congress Street. A man was grazed in the incident, receiving a minor injury on his leg, officials announced early Monday morning. He was treated at the scene. SPD said the incident occurred in the 100 block of Congress Street. No word yet […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Police investigating shooting in Flacos Tacos parking lot

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of Flacos Tacos Friday night. The Richmond Hill Police Department said there were no fatalities but two people were injured. Police added two suspects were arrested but did not identify them. Stay with FOX 28...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

1 person rescued after boat capsizes in the Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a 20-foot boat that had capsized Saturday around 10:45 p.m. in the Savannah River. Coast Guard officials say they rescued one person. Four other passengers swam to shore. No word yet on injuries. WTOC will keep you up to date...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Loved ones gather to remember Stephen Chauncey following the Wilmington River boat collision

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Family and friends of 37-year-old Stephen Chauncey are raising a toast in celebration of his life. “A week before the accident, he texted his sister and said ‘hey let’s take a virtual shot of fireball.’ It just became a thing. So that’s what that was for and everyone in there knew that,” Tessa Suggs, Stephen Chauncey’s Girlfriend said.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tuesday marks Ga. primary runoff election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s primary runoff election is Tuesday. The public safety building on Tybee is one of two polling locations the island has. What’s important to note is that everyone in Chatham will have at least one race on the ballot to vote for. County Board...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Police investigating shooting on Benton Boulevard in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday on Benton Boulevard in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department said they responded to the Pooler Walmart parking lot around 5 p.m. where the victim fled to following the shooting at another location. Police added the 22-year-old victim...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy