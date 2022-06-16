ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Former Border Patrol supervisor warns morale is low as agents fear 'retribution' from Biden admin

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer CBP Horse Patrol agent Kathy Olivares called out the Department of Homeland Security for punishing Border Patrol agents falsely accused in a migrant "whipping" controversy in September. On "America's Newsroom" Thursday, Olivares hoped these agents would be cleared...

