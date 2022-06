MIAMI - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urged airline executives in a private conversation this week to review their flight schedules and take other steps to soften the impact of summer flight cancellations, according to a source familiar with the call. The source said Buttigieg asked CEOs on the call to talk through plans to prevent and respond to disruptions over the July 4 holiday weekend and beyond. The call came on the same day that airlines canceled more than 1,700 flights, according to flight-tracking data from FlightAware, largely driven by East Coast thunderstorms. In this case, there was little airlines...

