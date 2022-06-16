ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

UPDATE: Caller identified in hoax

Cover picture for the articleMIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE 4:14 PM: The caller has been identified as Lawerence Holley,72. UPDATE 11:49 AM: Per Midland County, around 9:58 AM, a call was received reporting a kidnapping and shots fired. Deputies from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies...

