Park County, MT

Montana County Assist Team assessing property, infrastructure damage in Park County

By Park County
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montana County Assist Team is continuing to assess property and infrastructure damage throughout the county. This will support efforts to get a Federal Disaster Declaration to help residents with recovery efforts. County and state road crews are conducting repairs on roads across the area. The Red Cross shelter...

930 AM KMPT

Montana Governor Hears from Locals in Gardiner After Flood

"The folks I heard from in Gardiner today have a clear and simple message — Gardiner and Paradise Valley are open for business." That was the message of Montana's Governor Greg Gianforte after surveying flood damage and listening to locals in Gardiner, and in Montana's Paradise Valley. The governor...
GARDINER, MT
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue transports injured biker on Triple Tree Trail

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A mountain biker was transported by search and rescue volunteers after falling from a bike and getting injured. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reports Gallatin County 9-1-1 received a call for a mountain biker that crashed on the Triple Tree Trail south of Bozeman Friday. The...
Livingston assesses damage after flooding

BOZEMAN, Mont. — In Livingston people are trying to salvage what's left after the destruction caused by the Yellowstone River. U.S Senator Jon Tester joined FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell to survey the damage today. “We need them to document what their damages look like any repairs that they made,...
LIVINGSTON, MT
6-18-22 fdl residents impacted by montana flooding

A Fond du lac resident and his wife are holed up in their newly purchased home in a remote area of Montana following last weekend’s massive flooding event. T.J. Schoenborn says he and his wife Crystal arrived at their house in Nye, Montana days before torrential rains flooded the area. “When we got here we noticed the (Stillwater) river was fairly high but nothing that would have been dangerous. On Sunday it rained basically 24 hours and heavy. The rain on top of the snow melt took the river and widened it out where it took out roads, bridges and homes,” Schoenborn told WFDL news. Schoenborn says you can only drive so far until you come to a washed out bridge. Schoenborn says at this point he’s not sure how long it will be before he will be able to get off the mountain and back to civilization. “We’ve got about 4-6 weeks of food for us and our dogs. We still have electricity, we still have water.” Schoenborn says the locals say they have never seen anything like it. “… some people who have lived here their whole life, they’re saying they’ve never seen anything like this. Their biggest worry up here is always forest fires, but they’ve never had issues with flooding.” He says the concern is with warmer temperatures in the forecast, the snowmelt from the mountains could result in additional flooding. Schoenborn runs Victoria’s Pet Nutrition in downtown Fond du Lac.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Devastating Photos From the Yellowstone River Flood of 2022

I woke up on the morning of Monday, June 13 and saw that the spring runoff was in full force on the Yellowstone River, where I work as a fly fishing guide. It had been raining for nearly three weeks straight, so a higher water level was expected. I stopped by a river access point a couple of blocks from my house in Livingston, Montana, on my way to work. The 9th Street Island side channel is typically full during springtime, and the rest of the year it is reduced to a trickle while the main channel carries drift boats and rafts through town. On Monday, the river was big, loud, and muddy. It looked angry.
LIVINGSTON, MT
[WATCH] This is What Flooding Did to Montana’s Beartooth Highway

The Beartooth Highway is known as the most scenic route into Yellowstone National Park. Recent historic flooding in Yellowstone National Park and surrounding communities will have a lasting impact on residents and visitors alike. Many communities that surround YNP are scrambling to rebuild. All five entrances to YNP are currently...
BOZEMAN, MT
Flooding leaves several Livingston residents without a home

BOZEMAN, Mont. — In Livingston, vehicles, homes, yards and roads are under water. “You look at what's happened here and in Red Lodge and just hope it really stays safe,” Montana resident Jeremy Carl said. Livingston HealthCare remains evacuated and closed with no access, and evacuations of the...
LIVINGSTON, MT
Bozeman police looking for 82-year-old man

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman police are trying to locate an 82-year-old man with Alzheimer's. Andy Larson was last seen in the area of 25th Ave. and W Babcock St. walking his black Labrador west. He is wearing a green plaid flannel shirt with khakis. The Bozeman Police Department says officers...
BOZEMAN, MT
Bozeman Area Drive-In Theater Adds New and Improved Features

If you're looking for a fun family-friendly way to spend a summer night in the Bozeman area, you need to check out The Pasture Drive-In Theater. The Pasture Drive-In Theater was created by a student at Manhattan High School in 2020. With much of the state locked down and many traditional theaters closed due to the pandemic, the Blanchard family decided to open a drive-in movie theater in their pasture just south of Manhattan.
BOZEMAN, MT
Bobcat Football Helps Red Lodge Rise Above Historic Flood

Instead of preparing for the upcoming season, Montana State Football spent their Saturday in Red Lodge helping locals rebuild their home after experiencing the worst flood in the town's history. "We represent much more than Bozeman, we represent our state," Cats Head Coach Brent Vigen said. "To be in front...
RED LODGE, MT
New Bozeman Company Here To Spice Up Your Food

I love supporting local businesses, but I honestly had no idea this company was based here in Bozeman. I was strolling through downtown Bozeman today and noticed a little food stand outside of Schnee's, and as an avid food vendor enthusiast, I had to give it a try. The food vendor was Montana Mex, and they were serving up some delicious food in honor of Father's Day.
BOZEMAN, MT

