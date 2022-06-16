ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica native joins local law firm as partner

Romesentinel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTICA — The law firm of Getnick Livingston Atkinson & Priore, LLP, 258 Genesee St., Suite 401, has announced that Jeffery T. Lottermoser has joined the firm as a partner. A native of Utica, Lottermoser received...

romesentinel.com

Romesentinel.com

‘Utica: An Olmsted City’ screening and discussion

UTICA — The Oneida County History Center will screen “Utica: An Olmsted City” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at 1608 Genesee St., Utica. The screening will include six short videos discussing the origins, significance, and evolution of five neighborhoods, the parks and parkway system designed for Utica by Frederick Law Olmsted, Jr., the preeminent landscape American architect. This program will include a brief introduction and a question and answer session with the film’s creators, local historian and Olmsted City Chair Phil Bean, and videographer Dennis Dewey. Light refreshments will be served.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Arc chapter receives grants for guardianship, recreation programs

UTICA — The Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter has been awarded $75,395 in grants from the Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services to support its guardianship and recreation programs. NYSARC Trust Services administers supplemental needs trusts (SNT) and pooled trusts that can dramatically improve the lives of people with disabilities...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

MVCC board of trustees to meet Tuesday

UTICA — A regularly scheduled meeting of the Mohawk Valley Community College Board of Trustees will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, in the Stetson Board Room, Payne Hall room 300, on MVCC’s Utica Campus, 1101 Sherman Drive. For additional information on the college or its...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Whitesboro woman on president’s list

WHITESBORO — Kaitlynn Conte, of Whitesboro, has been named to the president’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Saint Francis University, according to a university announcement. Conte is an accounting/accelerated master’s of business administration major.
Romesentinel.com

22 Dyett Fund Grant winners announced at ceremony

ROME — A reception for Dyett Fund Grant winners took place Thursday at the Teugega County Club, 6801 Golf Course Road. The funds are granted through the Rome Community Foundation and were awarded to 22 graduating seniors from Rome Free Academy. The grants, which vary in amounts but can...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Sorority awards pair of scholarships

UTICA — The Nu Psi Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority has awarded Community Service Scholarships to a pair of local students. Members of the group raised money which was then given as scholarships to two graduating high school students in the area to offset college tuition costs of college tuition.
WHITESBORO, NY
Romesentinel.com

Enhancements unveiled at popular fishing access site in Sangerfield

SANGERFIELD — State and local officials are celebrating the completion of work along Chittning Pond — a 70-acre pond located in the Albert J. Woodford Memorial State Forest, off U.S. Route 20, that is home to a warm water fishery and provides habitat for a multitude of bird, amphibian, reptile, and mammal species.
SANGERFIELD, NY
Romesentinel.com

Angelo A. Sacco

Angelo A. Sacco, 92, of New Hartford, died on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Siegenthaler Center with his loving family by his side. He was born on February 11, 1930, in Utica, NY, a son of the late Paul and Theresa DeFazio Sacco. He was a graduate of Proctor High School. Angelo married the love of his life Juliann (Julie) Emma on April 11, 1953, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Utica. He started his working career with Griffiss Air Force Base and later worked at General Electric. Angelo was very proud to be the founder of J. M. Door Co. Inc., in Utica and continued working there until he was 90.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Alumni Association distributes scholarships in Oriskany

ORISKANY — The Oriskany Alumni Association gave out its annual memorial scholarship awards to several deserving members of the high school’s Class of 2022, during a ceremony on Tuesday. Seventeen awards in the amount of $14,5000 were given to 15 graduating seniors from Oriskany Central School. Winners include:
Romesentinel.com

Six firefighters promoted in Utica City Hall ceremony

UTICA — Several Utica firefighters were promoted to ranking positions at a ceremony at Utica City Hall Thursday morning, according to the Utica Fire Department. The six promotions were based on the officers taking a civil service test for the positions. City officials said the promotions were also based...
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — June 18, 2022

AIELLO — Anthony F. Aiello, 97, of Rome, on June 9, 2022. Services 11 a.m. July 2 at St. John’s Cemetery, Rome. No calling hours. Arrangements by Bottini Funeral Home, 120 W. Embargo St., Rome. ALLEN — Branden L. Allen (Nardy), 29, of Rome, on June 13, 2022....
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

GALLERY: Whitesboro High School graduation ceremony - June 18, 2022

Whitesboro High School conducted their 87th annual commencement ceremony for the class of 2022 on Friday at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium. Thirty seven graduates walked the stage and received their high school diplomas.
Romesentinel.com

Helen J. (Jacobus) Rosenburgh

Former Rome, NY, resident Helen J. (Jacobus) Rosenburgh of Holliston, MA, 105, died on Sunday, June 12, 2022, with her family by her side in Natick, MA. Helen was born December 2, 1916, to Sara (Watson) and Louis Jacobus. Helen was the beloved wife of the late Robert A. Rosenburgh, and the devoted mother of James R. Rosenburgh (Mary Cameron) of Elyria OH, and Julie R. Janisko (Jerome) of Holliston MA. She was the sister of the late Mabel B. Getbehead. She is survived by three grandchildren, William R. Janisko, Thomas J. Janisko, and Brian J. Rosenburgh (Cassie). She is survived by seven great-grandchildren, Avery Madore, Jonah and Sadie Janisko, Dylan and Tanner Janisko, Grayden and Jaxson Rosenburgh; and many nieces and nephews.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Volunteers spruce up gazebos to aid nursing home residents

ONEIDA — OneGroup employees showed up with paint brushes in hand this week at the Oneida Health Extended Care and Rehabilitation Center (ECF), ready to get to work bringing two gazebos some new life. The volunteer effort was originally set for earlier in the month as OneGroup’s Day of...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police reports recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Peter T. Shenandoah, 32, of Wampsville, was charged in Oneida on June 16 with second-degree aggravated harassment and aggravated family offense. • Chelsea M. Scheuer, 29, of Cleveland, Oswego County, was charged in...
HERKIMER, NY
Romesentinel.com

Oriskany Falls scholar receives bachelor’s degree

ORISKANY FALLS — Dianna James, of Oriskany Falls, has graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Colorado College, according to an announcement by the college. James, who majored in psychology, received her degree during an in-person commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 22.
Romesentinel.com

South Lewis lauds young scholars

TURIN — The Morgan Lewis Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society held its annual induction ceremony at South Lewis Middle School on Wednesday, June 8. The National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) recognizes the outstanding middle school students who apply for membership and are selected by meeting strict criteria, district officials said in an announcement.
TURIN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Anthony F. Aiello

Anthony F. Aiello, 97, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Bethany Gardens. Anthony was born on March 31, 1925, in Rome to John J. and Carmella Volpe Aiello. He attended Rome schools and was married to Helen Petrie. He worked in maintenance for Revere Manufacturing, and was a member of St. John the Baptist Church.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome police ticket more than 100 in statewide enforcement campaigns

ROME — The Rome Police Department issued more than 100 vehicle and traffic tickets and made more than a dozen arrests during two recent statewide enforcement campaigns, department officials said. • Click It or Ticket ran from May 23 to June 5 and focused on seat belt enforcement. Rome...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

‘Mini-Mazz Market’ nearly ready to open

ROME — Two months after a massive fire destroyed its Ridge Mills location, Mazzaferro’s Meats & Deli is planning to open a refurbished satellite store on Railroad Street next week. The Mini-Mazz Market will open soon at 100 Railroad St. and will feature fresh meats, cooked foods and...
ROME, NY

