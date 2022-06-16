Utica native joins local law firm as partner

Angelo A. Sacco, 92, of New Hartford, died on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Siegenthaler Center with his loving family by his side. He was born on February 11, 1930, in Utica, NY, a son of the late Paul and Theresa DeFazio Sacco. He was a graduate of Proctor High School. Angelo married the love of his life Juliann (Julie) Emma on April 11, 1953, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Utica. He started his working career with Griffiss Air Force Base and later worked at General Electric. Angelo was very proud to be the founder of J. M. Door Co. Inc., in Utica and continued working there until he was 90.

