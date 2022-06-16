Matthew McConaughey retains DC lobbyists for gun push

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here are the celebrities and politicians pulling out of the NRA convention
A growing number of celebrities and politicians will draw back plans to attend the National Rifle Association's 2022 Annual Leadership Forum as the nation mourns the mass killing at Robb Elementary School in Texas.
Biden falls off bike on morning ride while greeting crowd
President Joe Biden fell off his bike early Saturday morning while greeting a crowd during a morning ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
Should Trump run again in 2024? Here’s what Republicans are saying
While former President Donald Trump remains a commanding force within the GOP over a year after departing office, his provocative demeanor has led some in the GOP to argue he shouldn't get the party's nod for the 2024 presidential election.
Matthew McConaughey says the GOP's views on gun control 'address the root of the problem' but 'we also need to lean into not allowing the bad guy' to get a gun 'before we have to catch him'
McConaughey has become an outspoken figure for gun reform following the school shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, where 21 people were killed.
WATCH: Matthew McConaughey Documents His ‘Gun Responsibility’ Efforts in New Video
In a recent video, Matthew McConaughey further laid out his “gun responsibility” efforts, showing his time in Washington D.C. Back on June, 7 the actor made the news with his visit to the White House and the U.S. Capitol in order to talk with lawmakers. Since the Uvalde shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 educators, the actor has been lobbying for reforms.
House passes 'red flag law' allowing judges to seize firearms of those deemed dangerous
The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday. The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.
goodmorningamerica.com
What some lifelong gun owners say about AR-15s
Paul Kemp is the co-founder and president of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership. A lifelong gun owner and hunter, he said he was driven to create the organization after his brother-in-law Steven Forsyth was killed in the Clackamas Town Center shooting in December 2012 in Oregon. The gunman in that...
Wyoming GOP Sen. Cynthia Lummis 'surprised' by constituents urging action on guns
Two weeks after Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) said she didn't think strengthening background checks on gun purchases would "be acceptable in the state of Wyoming," she revealed that her constituents have "surprised" her. Lummis told CNN on Tuesday that since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,...
Mary Trump Says Pence Death Could've Been 'Excuse' Her Uncle Needed
The former president's niece said Friday that he "wasn't just stirring up his insurrectionists to create chaos, he handed down a death sentence to Mike Pence."
Republican pulls out his guns at U.S. gun-control hearing
WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday objected to a Democratic attempt to advance new limits on gun purchases as one Rebpublican legislator pulled out his handguns at a hearing to complain that they could be banned. The House Judiciary Committee met in...
House passes slate of bills to restrict access to guns and ammunition; it faces long odds in Senate
WASHINGTON — The House on Wednesday passed a series of new gun measures, including raising the minimum age to buy semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21, in response to a horrific spate of mass shootings across the country. The legislative package passed in a 223-204 vote, with five Republicans...
Four Virginia federal inmates escape custody
Four inmates serving federal sentences at the Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg, Virginia, escaped from custody Saturday morning.
‘Nineteen children died! That’s on your hands!’: Ted Cruz confronted after NRA convention over gun reform
US Senator Ted Cruz was confronted over gun reform after the NRA meeting following the Uvalde school shooting. Benjamin Hernandez of Indivisible Houston, a “nonpartisan, progressive group”, posed for a picture with Mr Cruz at a restaurant before engaging the Texas Republican.As the conversation grew heated, Mr Hernandez asked “what about background checks?”Mr Cruz argued that legislation introduced by Democrats wouldn’t have stopped the Uvalde gunman, who killed 21 people – 19 children and two teachers – on 24 May. The Texan instead pushed his own legislation. Mr Cruz introduced the School Security Enhancement Act last year intended “to...
Virginia men arrested on charges of stealing gas from stations and selling it at discount
Two men were arrested and charged with selling stolen gas at a closed gas station in Virginia at a discount.
White House denies claims from guns group that ammo ban is under consideration
The White House is denying a recent claim from a gun foundation that a limited ammunition ban is under consideration, which would drive the price of legal ammunition higher.
John Cornyn, top Republican negotiator on gun package, booed at Texas GOP convention
Sen. John Cornyn, the lead Republican negotiator on the bipartisan gun safety package, told a home-state crowd at the Texas GOP convention on Friday that he had "fought and kept President Biden's gun grabbing wish list off the table," yet still received boos from the crowd as he talked about what the bill could include.
Schiff says committee has 'evidence' Trump was involved in fake elector plot
A top Democrat on the Jan. 6 committee said there is evidence tying the former president directly to a plan to send fake electors to Congress.
SFGate
After Texas shooting, Republicans face online anger over NRA money
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the hours after at least 19 children and two teachers were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in the deadliest mass shooting at an American school in nearly a decade, Republicans in Congress joined the world in mourning the latest gun massacre.
Republican walks out on U.S. gun legislation talks, Democrat remains hopeful
WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The lead Republican negotiator in U.S. Senate efforts to craft a bipartisan gun safety bill walked out of the talks on Thursday, while the lead Democrat remained optimistic that lawmakers could vote on legislation before leaving for a two-week July 4 recess. "It's fish or...
Jesse Watters forecasts summer of 'panic' under Biden
Fox News host Jesse Watters warned of a summer of "panic" under President Joe Biden.
WashingtonExaminer
