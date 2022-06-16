ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Matthew McConaughey retains DC lobbyists for gun push

By Abigail Adcox
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Entertainment
Uvalde, TX
Entertainment
City
Washington, DC
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Washington, DC
Entertainment
Uvalde, TX
Government
Outsider.com

WATCH: Matthew McConaughey Documents His ‘Gun Responsibility’ Efforts in New Video

In a recent video, Matthew McConaughey further laid out his “gun responsibility” efforts, showing his time in Washington D.C. Back on June, 7 the actor made the news with his visit to the White House and the U.S. Capitol in order to talk with lawmakers. Since the Uvalde shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 educators, the actor has been lobbying for reforms.
UVALDE, TX
Fox News

House passes 'red flag law' allowing judges to seize firearms of those deemed dangerous

The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday. The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.
CONGRESS & COURTS
goodmorningamerica.com

What some lifelong gun owners say about AR-15s

Paul Kemp is the co-founder and president of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership. A lifelong gun owner and hunter, he said he was driven to create the organization after his brother-in-law Steven Forsyth was killed in the Clackamas Town Center shooting in December 2012 in Oregon. The gunman in that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Amal Clooney
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Reuters

Republican pulls out his guns at U.S. gun-control hearing

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday objected to a Democratic attempt to advance new limits on gun purchases as one Rebpublican legislator pulled out his handguns at a hearing to complain that they could be banned. The House Judiciary Committee met in...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Lobbyists#Second Amendment#Avisa Partners#Barefoot Money Inc#The White House
The Independent

‘Nineteen children died! That’s on your hands!’: Ted Cruz confronted after NRA convention over gun reform

US Senator Ted Cruz was confronted over gun reform after the NRA meeting following the Uvalde school shooting. Benjamin Hernandez of Indivisible Houston, a “nonpartisan, progressive group”, posed for a picture with Mr Cruz at a restaurant before engaging the Texas Republican.As the conversation grew heated, Mr Hernandez asked “what about background checks?”Mr Cruz argued that legislation introduced by Democrats wouldn’t have stopped the Uvalde gunman, who killed 21 people – 19 children and two teachers – on 24 May. The Texan instead pushed his own legislation. Mr Cruz introduced the School Security Enhancement Act last year intended “to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SFGate

After Texas shooting, Republicans face online anger over NRA money

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the hours after at least 19 children and two teachers were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in the deadliest mass shooting at an American school in nearly a decade, Republicans in Congress joined the world in mourning the latest gun massacre.
UVALDE, TX
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
211K+
Followers
65K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy