11-year-old struck and killed in hit-and-run on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two women were robbed within blocks of each other in less than an hour. It happened in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in broad daylight -- and this isn't the first time. One of the women was robbed at Hampden and Deming Place, where a witness said she saw the suspect, dressed in an Allen Iverson jersey, get out of a double parked car and pull a woman to the ground as she was unloading groceries from her car. One neighbor sais this has made her more alert. "I have som eof my identifications I'm not taking everything everywhere I go....

CHICAGO, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO