Chicago, IL

11-year-old struck and killed in hit-and-run on West Side

By Anna Roberts, Kelly Davis, Dana Rebik, Christine Flores
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — A boy was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Thursday on Chicago’s West Side. According to police, the 11-year-old was crossing the street in the 3300 block of West 16th Street around 10:30 a.m....

Teen, man shot in Little Village kitchen

CHICAGO - A teen and a man were wounded in a shooting early Monday in the Little Village neighborhood. The pair was standing in a kitchen around 1:52 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Lawndale Avenue when a gunman fired shots through the window from a rear porch, police said.
11-year-old girl shot in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An 11-year-old girl was shot in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood overnight. Police said the girl was standing in the street with several other people, in the 8600 block of South Halsted Street around 12:40 a.m., when a man approached and fired shots.The 11-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition. No arrests have been made. 
Woman and 2 teenagers, injured after shooting near school Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were shot in Gresham overnight.According to police, a group was standing in the street, in the 8500 block of South Peoria Street just before 1 a.m., when shots were fired. A 29-year-old woman was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. A 16-year-old boy was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. A 17-year-old girl was also taken to Chicago Medial Center in good condition with a graze wound to the back. More than 100 shell casings were found near the Gresham School of Excellence. No arrests have been made. 
Two women robbed in separate incidents in Lincoln Park within an hour

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two women were robbed within blocks of each other in less than an hour. It happened in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in broad daylight -- and this isn't the first time. One of the women was robbed at Hampden and Deming Place, where a witness said she saw the suspect, dressed in an Allen Iverson jersey, get out of a double parked car and pull a woman to the ground as she was unloading groceries from her car. One neighbor sais this has made her more alert. "I have som eof my identifications I'm not taking everything everywhere I go....
Chicago man fatally shot 21-year-old woman in the forehead: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting a 21-year-old woman in the forehead earlier this week. Arnaldo Coronel, 32, is charged with first-degree murder. On June 12, two females were arguing in the 6400 block of South Kilbourn Avenue about 7:36 p.m. when Coronel allegedly...
Death of 17-year-old boy found fatally shot in West Englewood ruled a suicide: autopsy

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy who was found fatally shot Friday in West Englewood on the South Side died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to an autopsy. He was found about 3:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his head at a residence in the 5600 block of South Wolcott Avenue, Chicago police said. The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Man killed in Marquette Park shooting

CHICAGO - A man was killed in a shooting Thursday in Marquette Park. He was standing outside about 8:25 a.m. in the 6300 block of South California Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, Chicago police said. The 27-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak...
32 people shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago since Friday evening

CHICAGO - Thirty-two people have been shot, three of them fatally, in Chicago since Friday evening. The majority of shooting victims were wounded on the South and West sides, 17 and nine people respectively. The Southwest Side had four victims, while the River North and West Town neighborhoods each had one shooting victim.
Man critically injured in Morgan Park fire

CHICAGO – Two people were injured in a fire in Chicago’s Morgan Park neighborhood Saturday. Officials said the fire broke out around 11 p.m. near 108th Street and South Prospect. Anthony and Laura Cordero live inside the home, along with their niece and great-nephew. Around 11 p.m., the house went up in flames while the […]
