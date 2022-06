Some of CNN's on-air talent appears to be disregarding what their new boss Chris Licht said about the use of the phrase "The Big Lie." Licht, who recently took over as the network's chief executive following the ousting of scandal-plagued predecessor Jeff Zucker, spoke on a conference call on Tuesday with top producers, where he was asked about his opinion on the use of the phrase on the air. CNN hosts and anchors frequently refer to former President Trump's claims of the 2020 presidential election being stolen through fraud as "The Big Lie."

