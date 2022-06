A modification of a sign is signaling the likely arrival of new retail in the northern tip of The Villages. The Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors has agreed to turn over the ownership and maintenance of the Phillips Villas sign to the Developer. The Developer wants to modify the sign to indicate the presence of a possible new retail tenant. A drawing reviewed by the CDD 4 board showed the Phillips Villas sign also include the addition of the words Mulberry Grove Plaza.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO