In his Community Connections email on Friday, First Selectman wrote about former First Selectman Rebecca Breed. It is with great sadness that we honor the memory of our former First Selectman Rebecca Breed who passed away this week. During her six-year tenure on the Board of Selectmen Rebecca faced incredible challenges with dignity and grace. She was first elected to the Board in 1979 as a Selectman, she was elected First Selectman in 1981, followed by a second term as Selectman from 1983 to 1985.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO