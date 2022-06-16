ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Shaquille O’Neal buys home in Texas

By Andrew Schnitker
everythinglubbock.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (KXAN) — Shaq is back in Texas. Four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal is adding to his real estate portfolio, making a return to Texas with a new home in the Dallas area, according...

