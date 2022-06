AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A male driver passed away in the presence of his wife and three children Saturday evening after shots were fired into their truck from potential street racers, according to police. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about the incident. (credit: CBS) Dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call at 5:35 p.m. from a woman stating someone had been shot, according to Elizabeth McGregor of the Aurora Police Department. Officers arrived and found the 37-year-old male driver deceased. Initially thought to be from out-of-state, the family is actually from in-state but outside the metro area, McGregor said Sunday. The family was...

