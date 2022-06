Disney’s fall release this year is an interesting looking throwback to vintage science fiction titled Strange World. The name evokes old pulp magazines, which were filled with weird and wild stories of explorers and adventures. I’m not sure what kind of audience there is for that kind of almost 100 year old sci-fi and fantasy picture — the inspiration for Strange World comes from roughly the same era that produced John Carter, and that didn’t work out to well for Disney, at least at the box office. Still, the company really seems to be going for it, with posters and a trailer that really play up the old school vibe of something that might have been made decades and decades ago.

