HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Documents obtained by WMBF News state an Horry County man charged with animal neglect also hid a murder suspect in his home. Arrest warrants state police arrived at a home on Mcneil Chapel Road on June 3 as they were searching for Nasirea Grate. Grate was wanted in connection to a deadly double shooting along Highway 554 that killed two people. It was believed that he had been at the home around the time of the incident.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO