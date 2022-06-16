Tempus Projects is opening a new art gallery in Ybor City’s historic Kress building

Sunday marks the second year that Juneteenth is recognized as a federal holiday in the U.S. Here are some ways to celebrate locally.Tampa Bay Juneteenth Festival: A block party with live music, food trucks, shopping, a food and toy drive, job fair and free health clinic.3-9pm Saturday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. $10-30.Newtown Juneteenth: A celebration with food trucks, vendors, a DJ, live music and family-friendly activities.1-8pm Saturday along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, between Osprey Avenue and Dixie Avenue, in Sarasota. Free!Shades of Pride: Juneteenth Celebration: LGBTQIA+ activist TS Madison — the first Black trans woman to star in and executive-produce her own reality series — emcees this event, featuring DJs Supa Nova and Nightwing, Kiala Santi, Ashlee T. Bangkx and Miss St. Pete Pride 2022 Delores T. Van Cartier. Plus, a panel discussion will spotlight key voices from the city's Black and brown LGBTQIA+ community.2-9pm on Sunday at The Factory St. Petersburg. Free!Go deeper: More events in Clearwater, Dunedin, New Port Richey and Polk County.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO