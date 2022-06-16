ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempus Projects is opening a new art gallery in Ybor City’s historic Kress building

By Ray Roa
cltampa.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTempus Gallery’s Florida Avenue location was always meant to be temporary, and the time has finally come to say goodbye. Selina Román’s “A Bad Batch” show—which opened on Saturday and runs through June 26—is the last exhibition at 4220 N Florida Ave., and a June 23 concert from Tampa supergroup Purple...

