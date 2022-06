Senate Judiciary Committee Gives Bipartisan Approval to 1st Circuit Nominee Montecalvo. Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse announced that a bipartisan majority of the Senate Judiciary Committee has backed the nomination of Lara E. Montecalvo to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. In a 12-10 vote, the Committee voted to send the nomination to the full Senate for final confirmation, which requires approval by a simple majority.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO