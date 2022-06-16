ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

Police searching for driver after deadly Pittsylvania Co. hit-and-run

By Colleen Guerry
 4 days ago

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — One woman is dead and another is seriously injured following a Wednesday night hit-and-run in Pittsylvania County. Now, authorities are asking for the community’s help to identify the driver involved in the incident.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2004 Honda CRV had become disabled while heading west on Route 58 (South Boston Highway) on Wednesday, June 15.

As a result, two women — identified by authorities as 62-year-old Lenise K. Snead of Danville, and an unnamed 33-year-old woman from Ringgold — started pushing the CRV in the right travel lane.

Then, shortly after 9:15 p.m., officials say the women were hit from behind by a 2021 Honda Accord less than a mile east of Route 734 (Clarks Mill Road), causing both vehicles to go off the right side of Route 58.

Police tell WFXR News that Snead died at the scene of the crash while the Ringgold woman was brought to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

As for the driver of the Accord, they reportedly ran away from the scene.

If you have any information about the person driving the Accord involved in this hit-and-run, you are asked to contact Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on a cell phone, calling 540-380-5700, or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov .

WDBJ7.com

Roanoke runaway teen found safe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: 13-year-old Samiyah Jarvis was found safe, according to Roanoke Police. EARLIER STORY: Roanoke Police are still on the lookout for a 13-year-old girl. Samiyah Jarvis was last reported seen at her home on Edgelawn Avenue June 7, 2022, according to the Aware Foundation. Police said...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

UPDATE: Missing 57-year-old man found safe, according to Lynchburg Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a case involving a missing and endangered person. Friday night officers responded to the 3300 block of Campbell Avenue for a report of a missing person. According to police, Wanjema Muhoro, 57, left his friend’s home on Campbell Avenue Friday...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Search warrant reveals Danville woman was stabbed multiple times

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Warrants from the Danville Police Department show how a Danville mother was brutally murdered last week. Officers found 30-year-old Brittany Poole dead last Wednesday in a home on Lands End Road in Danville. According to the warrants from the police department, investigators say Poole was...
DANVILLE, VA
