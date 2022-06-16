Police searching for driver after deadly Pittsylvania Co. hit-and-run

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — One woman is dead and another is seriously injured following a Wednesday night hit-and-run in Pittsylvania County. Now, authorities are asking for the community’s help to identify the driver involved in the incident.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2004 Honda CRV had become disabled while heading west on Route 58 (South Boston Highway) on Wednesday, June 15.

As a result, two women — identified by authorities as 62-year-old Lenise K. Snead of Danville, and an unnamed 33-year-old woman from Ringgold — started pushing the CRV in the right travel lane.

Then, shortly after 9:15 p.m., officials say the women were hit from behind by a 2021 Honda Accord less than a mile east of Route 734 (Clarks Mill Road), causing both vehicles to go off the right side of Route 58.

Police tell WFXR News that Snead died at the scene of the crash while the Ringgold woman was brought to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

As for the driver of the Accord, they reportedly ran away from the scene.

If you have any information about the person driving the Accord involved in this hit-and-run, you are asked to contact Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on a cell phone, calling 540-380-5700, or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov .

