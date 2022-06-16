Body found at California waste center. Man likely suffocated to death, authorities say

A dead body found at a Marysville recycling center in April has been identified, and an autopsy determined the man likely suffocated after being trapped in a recycling truck, authorities said.

Workers at the Recology Yuba-Sutter site on North Levee Road in Marysville discovered a body at their facility the afternoon of April 26, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday evening news release.

Coroner’s officials identified the man as Ron Lamp of Magalia.

“Based on the deceased’s location, it appeared the body was brought in with a cardboard recycling truck” sometime during the week before it was discovered, sheriff’s officials wrote.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies could not determine where Lamp had been picked up by a truck or exactly when he arrived at the facility, according to the news release.

The Sheriff’s Office said the cause of Lamp’s death was determined as “probable asphyxia due to entrapment in a recycling truck.” Toxicology showed Lamp to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

An autopsy also showed physical injuries on Lamp’s body, but they were non-life-threatening and not a contributing factor in his death, according to the Sheriff’s Office news release.

Sheriff’s officials asked anyone with further information regarding the investigation to contact 530-749-7777.