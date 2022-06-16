ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

Body found at California waste center. Man likely suffocated to death, authorities say

By Michael McGough
 4 days ago

A dead body found at a Marysville recycling center in April has been identified, and an autopsy determined the man likely suffocated after being trapped in a recycling truck, authorities said.

Workers at the Recology Yuba-Sutter site on North Levee Road in Marysville discovered a body at their facility the afternoon of April 26, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday evening news release.

Coroner’s officials identified the man as Ron Lamp of Magalia.

“Based on the deceased’s location, it appeared the body was brought in with a cardboard recycling truck” sometime during the week before it was discovered, sheriff’s officials wrote.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies could not determine where Lamp had been picked up by a truck or exactly when he arrived at the facility, according to the news release.

The Sheriff’s Office said the cause of Lamp’s death was determined as “probable asphyxia due to entrapment in a recycling truck.” Toxicology showed Lamp to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

An autopsy also showed physical injuries on Lamp’s body, but they were non-life-threatening and not a contributing factor in his death, according to the Sheriff’s Office news release.

Sheriff’s officials asked anyone with further information regarding the investigation to contact 530-749-7777.

Comments / 0

CBS Sacramento

Grass Fire On Mather Boulevard

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Fire crews are on the scene of a grass fire on Mather Boulevard and Douglas Boulevard, said Metro Fire. Fire attack has been initiated from ground and air resources. A nearby homeless encampment was affected, being searched and cleared. No injuries have been reported.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento Police investigate deadly shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man has died after a Sunday morning shooting in the South Hagginwood neighborhood of Sacramento, police say. According to the Sacramento Police Department, around 4 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of Branch Street in Sacramento after hearing reports of a shooting. One...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Swimmer critically injured after being hit by boat in Lake Berryessa

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — A swimmer was critically injured after being hit by a party boat in Lake Berryessa, authorities said. The incident happened Friday around 12:30 p.m. in a remote part of the Napa County lake. A woman in her 30s was hit by the boat's propeller, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Placer County Sheriff’s Office makes 2 fentanyl-related arrests

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 300 grams of fentanyl were taken off the streets after Placer County deputies arrested two people in Sheridan on suspicion of possession and intent to sell.  Law enforcement said fentanyl is becoming more prevalent in Northern California and parents of victims are sending a stern warning to everyone.  The […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 people arrested in Marysville on gun related charges

MARYSVILLE, Calif. - Two criminal street gang members were arrested on weapons related charges at the Cigar Box in Marysville on Thursday, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office. Juan Sanchez, 22, of Marysville, and Jose Orozco, 23, of Olivehurst, were arrested during a Yuba-Sutter Anti-Gang Enforcement Operation. Sanchez...
MARYSVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Unidentified body discovered inside burning RV

DIXON, Calif. (BCN) — Firefighters in Dixon responded to a fire on Wednesday afternoon and came upon an engulfed RV in which a dead body was discovered, a city spokesperson said. Crews from the Vacaville Fire Protection District, the Winters Fire Department, and the UC Davis Fire Department attacked the fire in the 5800 block […]
DIXON, CA
