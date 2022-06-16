Man arrested for allegedly killing teen coworker who rejected him in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his teen coworker who rejected him in Colorado.

Colorado Springs Police Department told KXRM that Riley Whitelaw, 17, was was found dead in the Walgreens on Saturday. KXRM said she was found unresponsive by her manager, Justin Zunino, who called 911 just before 7 p.m.

Officers arrived on the scene and found Whitelaw covered in blood before pronouncing her dead, KXRM said.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by KKTV, Whitelaw told store managers a year before that her coworker, Joshua Johnson, 28, had been making advances toward her and she was uncomfortable. The arrest affidavit also stated that recently, Whitelaw had requested a different work schedule from Johnson several weeks prior. She later asked for more hours but was told she would have to work with him.

One of her other managers, Crystal Ishmael in the arrest affidavit said that Whitelaw’s boyfriend started working with her at the Walgreens and it may have led to some jealousy from Johnson.

KKTV said that according to the arrest affidavit, officers who responded to the scene found Whitelaw on the floor with neck injuries and blood all over the room. She had her earpiece and ID badge with her.

“Zunino stated in the surveillance video he observed an employee named Joshua Johnson stacking bins in front of a surveillance camera till it blocked the view of the camera. Mr. Zunino stated someone had taped paper over windows in the area of the breakroom. The restroom closed sign was in the area to keep people out, which typically does not occur till near the close of business,” according to the arrest affidavit stated, obtained by KKTV.

Johnson was contacted by troopers with the Colorado State Patrol about 100 miles outside of the city. KKTV said that he was covered in cuts and bruises Sunday morning. He allegedly told troopers he was attacked at a Walgreens in Colorado Springs but when they checked with investigators, they learned that Johnson was their suspect. Troopers arrested Johnson and took him back to Colorado Spring, KKTV said.

Johnson has been booked on a recommended charge of first-degree murder, according to CSPD.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives are waiting for an autopsy report. If you or anyone you know has any additional information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line a 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

