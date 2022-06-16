ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

7 Displaced By Frederick Fire

By Annie DeVoe
 4 days ago
Residential Fire Photo Credit: Annie DeVoe

Dozens of firefighters assisted in a large residential fire in Frederick that displaced multiple people, authorities say.

The three-story building caught fire around 10:45 p.m. on the 200 block of W Patrick Street, Wednesday, June 15, according to the Frederick County Fire Department.

Crews immediately began assisting the residents out of the building as it filled with smoke. Ladders were then thrown up for firefighters to access the exterior windows to locate the fire to control it.

A total of seven adults and one child were safely evacuated from the building without injury. The flames were able to be contained and extinguished within 15 minutes thanks to the help of 50 firefighters.

The building also housed the Frederick Book Arts Center on the first floor.

No injuries have been reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

