Portugal’s picturesque Douro wine country is legendary. To begin with, it produces delicious wines — table wines as well as the fortified port wines enjoyed all over the globe. The “Alto Douro” or High Douro has been growing wine grapes for over 2,000 years since when occupied by the Romans. It was also the first legally protected wine-growing region in the world and is now recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The spectacular scenery and fascinating things to see, eat, and do make the Douro somewhere to have many one-of-a-kind experiences. Here are just a few of those we think are worth exploring.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 HOURS AGO