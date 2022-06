Community members took to Fraser Street and the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza on Saturday afternoon as State College marked its largest Juneteenth celebration to date. The block party from noon to 6 p.m.— hosted by State College Chapter of the NAACP, in partnership with the Penn State Center for Performing Arts, The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, Institute for Development and State College Borough — was a chance to both celebrate and reflect during the Centre Region’s third annual commemoration of Juneteenth, which marks the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved African Americans on June 19, 1865.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO