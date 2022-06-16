Leesburg Festival, March Commemorate Juneteenth Holiday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The largest African-American culture celebration on the East Coast has garnered nationally and locally known artists.
AFRAM 2022 is a two-day festival that coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year.
The celebration brought big-name performers like Ne-Yo to Druid Hill Park on Saturday.
Pariz, the opening act, gave WJZ an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at his performance.
“It’s a blessing. I worked so hard to be the person I am right now,” Pariz said.
For more than four years, he has been living his passion as a performer.
The hip-hop artist has toured several cities including Los Angeles, New York City and Jacksonville.
“I quit my job, my regular 9-5 and I just pursued this and just kept going.”
The festival celebrating African-American culture will span Druid Hill Park.
