Leesburg, VA

Leesburg Festival, March Commemorate Juneteenth Holiday

By LoudounNow
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo events are planned in Leesburg this weekend to mark the Juneteenth holiday. On Saturday, June 18, the BURG Family Reunion Club will hold a festival at Ide Lee Park. From noon to 6 p.m., the event will feature living music—including a performance by the Chuck Brown Band—food vendors and kid’s...

WDVM 25

National Harbor hosts Juneteenth celebration event

OXON HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — It is the first year Juneteenth has been recognized as a national holiday, and the National Harbor hosted a special celebration event. The Prince George’s County, Arts & Humanities Council, put together an event consisting of special performances and educational presentations, and activities to highlight the significance of […]
OXON HILL, MD
CBS Baltimore

AFRAM Headliner Ne-Yo Highlights Importance Of Juneteenth, Mayor Says Next Year Will Be Bigger

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — R&B superstar Ne-Yo lit up Baltimore’s Druid Hill Park on Saturday night as the headliner for AFRAM Festival 2022. The two-day festival celebrating African-American culture coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year. Anchor Rick Ritter caught up with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Ne-Yo in the WJZ tent, just as he was about to perform. The artist said he felt the energy from the festival before he even arrived. “Before we got here we heard the energy driving up, so I already know that it’s electric out...
BALTIMORE, MD
ffxnow.com

Gum Springs’ Juneteenth celebration is also a fight to preserve historically Black community

Gum Springs, the oldest Black community in Fairfax County, is holding its Juneteenth celebration this weekend as it faces an uncertain future. The New Gum Springs Civic Association (NGSCA) will celebrate Juneteenth with a community day tomorrow (Saturday), featuring roller skating, food, music, and words from the great-great-great granddaughter of the community’s founder, West Ford.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Letter:Cathryn Giannini Rice, Leesburg,

Editor: On Jun 16, I submitted an email to the Board of Supervisors stating my dissatisfaction with the plastic bags tax and my frustration with the runaway tax and spending. We have lost sight of the role of government and its infringements on our rights. “BOS. Thanks once again for...
LEESBURG, VA
NBC Washington

‘Something in the Water' Begins Downtown

D.C.'s nearly triple-digit temperatures didn't keep crowds away from attending day one of the Something in the Water music festival. Despite the heat, spirits were high Friday as Independence Avenue was transformed into festival grounds. Some of the biggest names in music are set to hit the festival's three stages...
WASHINGTON, DC
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Chuck Brown
Person
Tim Kaine
Inova Awards Record $1M in Health Equity Grants to Nonprofits

Inova Health System has awarded $1 million in Health Equity Grants to 23 Northern Virginia nonprofits, the largest level of funding to date for this grants program. The grants include several Loudoun organizations. The grants were awarded to organizations whose initiatives seek to improve health equity and support under-resourced communities...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Most-read Fairfax County stories of the week: June 13-17

The weekend is almost here. Before you take your roller skates out for a spin or head to bed for some much-needed sleep, let’s revisit the past week of news in Fairfax County. Here are the 10 most-read stories on FFXnow this week:. Morning Poll: Will you miss the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
#The Chuck Brown Band#The Leesburg Town Council#Burg Family Reunion Club
WTOP

PHOTOS: Something in the Water 2022

Pharrell William’s Something in the Water festival brought thousands to Virginia Beach for the music festival’s 2019 start. Now, after a prolonged pandemic, the festival has taken over the heart of Washington, D.C. See photos from the festival featuring artists, activists and advocacy below. Like WTOP on Facebook...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington City Paper

New Documentary Dives Into the Rich History of Barry Farm-Hillsdale

Samuel George and Sabiyha Prince didn’t know they were making a 50 minute documentary when they first conceptualized what would become Barry Farm: Community, Land & Justice in Washington, DC. George, a filmmaker with Bertelsmann Foundation Documentary Films, met Prince when he interviewed the anthropologist, community organizer, and D.C....
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (June 2022 Edition)

Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we prepare to move into summer:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

AFRAM Festival Brings High-Profile & Local Artists To Baltimore This Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The largest African-American culture celebration on the East Coast has garnered nationally and locally known artists. AFRAM 2022 is a two-day festival that coincides with Juneteenth, the commemoration of the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans in 1865 that officially became a federal holiday last year. The celebration brought big-name performers like Ne-Yo to Druid Hill Park on Saturday. Pariz, the opening act, gave WJZ an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at his performance. “It’s a blessing. I worked so hard to be the person I am right now,” Pariz said. For more than four years, he has been living his passion as a performer. The hip-hop artist has toured several cities including Los Angeles, New York City and Jacksonville. “I quit my job, my regular 9-5 and I just pursued this and just kept going.” The festival celebrating African-American culture will span Druid Hill Park. WJZ is the proud media partner for AFRAM.
BALTIMORE, MD

